Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser to Star in George Gallo Thriller ‘Muti’

Morgan Freeman and “Yellowstone’s” Cole Hauser are set to star in an action thriller called “Muti” from director George Gallo.

The feature film follows a detective (Hauser) who is unable to process the death of his daughter and embarks on a hunt for a serial killer who kills based on a brutal tribal ritual known as MUTI. He recruits the help of a professor and African anthropologist (Freeman) who hides an unspeakable secret but allows him to go deeper into the killer’s world, which reveals that one man’s insanity is another man’s religion.

The screenplay was written by Bob Bowersox, Jennifer Lemmon, Francesco Cinquemani, Giorgia Iannone, Luca Giliberto and Ferdinando Dell’Omo. “Muti” is based on a story by Joe Lemmon and Francesco Cinquemani.

The film’s producers are Joe Lemmon of Black Diamond Films, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Danielle Maloni of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SPA, along with Bret Saxon of Wonderfilm Media. Executive producing the film are Richard Salvatore, David E. Ornston, Nate Adams, Jeff Bowler and Luca Matrundola for March on Productions.

“Muti” will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, and The Exchange will lead sales on the film.

The film will shoot in Mississippi and Italy.

Hauser stars in the series “Yellowstone” and was recently seen in the film “The Last Champion.” He’ll next be seen in the Mel Gibson movie “Panama.” Freeman was last seen in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” and is attached to star in “A Good Person” from director Zach Braff alongside Florence Pugh.

Morgan Freeman is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber &Dern. Cole Hauser is represented by Brillstein Entertainment, Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Deadline first reported the news.