Joe Scarborough’s impression of Donald Trump’s voice isn’t much, but he utterly nailed the former president’s tendency to steamroll the media on Friday’s “Morning Joe,” which held an impromptu mock interview between the MSNBC-host-as-Trump and an overwhelmed Steve Inskeep of NPR.

During a segment about how the media should handle Trump, Scarborough suggested the interview exercise on the spot, saying: “I’m serious about this. I’m Donald Trump … ask me a question about the 2020 election.”

“Well first, great hair,” Inskeep quipped.

“Thank you so much,” replied Trumpborough. “I stopped with the orange hair spray.”

But that was about as long as Inskeep would maintain the upper hand. He threw out his first question for the faux former president saying, “How are you going to handle the chaos that comes along with your approach to governance, and also with some of the policies that you’ve promised?”

“They want order and what you provide and what you left-wing media dupes provide and what Joe Biden provides, that is chaos,” replied Trumpborough.

“They look at the chaos at the border,” Trumpborough continued. “Joe Biden’s doing that because he knows those people are going to come in he’s going to put them in lines and every swing state they’re going to vote for Joe Biden.”

Scarborough-as-Trump added, “What do you think people aren’t stupid? They understand that’s what that’s all about. And you know it too, but you’re all in with Joe Biden.”

Inskeep tried to pump the brakes – “Since we’re pretending to do an interview, I’m going to stop you for a second” – to no avail.

Trumpborough bulldozed right over him in characteristic fashion, saying, “How much money have you been paid off by the Biden Administration? You drove in a sports car. You drove in a Maserati – how can you afford that?”

“To be honest, it was a Cooper … NBC paid for it,” a visibly rattled Inskeep replied.

Scarborough continued the charade by asking “Are you going to admit that Biden is letting those people fly down so they’ll vote for him?”

“What I’m going to admit is that Joe Biden with all the policies that you have Mr. Trump – in this pretend exercise – with all the policies that you disfavor, Joe Biden seems to have figured out how to work the system to get his way which is what you don’t like,” Inskeep said. “You’re frustrated he’s got to work the system so well.”

Trumpborough interjected, “We need to send the entire Biden crime family … .”

Inskeep quickly noted that the interview if real, wouldn’t be done live, “so we can put it into context.”

