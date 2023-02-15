‘Morning Joe’ Is Sick of Outsiders Thinking They Can Run D.C.: ‘They Don’t Shake Things Up, They Get Shaken Down’ (Video)

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is sick of outsiders thinking they can run D.C., setting the record straight that they “don’t shake things up, they get shaken down.”

As the “Morning Joe” panel discussed a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, which indicated that 38% of Republicans find it important that their candidate be “a political outsider,” Sam Stein noted this interesting figure. “Usually you get voters saying, yeah, I want someone who’s not part of this system; I don’t like the governing body of even my own party,” Stein said.

“I don’t want an outsider in the White House,” Scarborough responded. “I don’t want an outsider when I need brain surgery; I don’t even want an outsider when I go to the dentist — I want somebody who’s been a dentist more than 15 minutes.”

“This whole idea, this fiction that both parties have been pushing over the past 20, 30 years that we need outsiders — mainly Republicans — people that are gonna come in and shake things up —,” Scarborough interjected his point, saying, “Uh, no, they don’t shake things up; they get shaken down.”

Despite not naming any names to avoid “offending people” on both sides of the aisle, the “Morning Joe” host made his point that outsiders “don’t know how to run this city” crystal clear.

“We’ve had too many people that became presidents of the United States over the past 30 years who love to tell us how they didn’t like Washington and would go upstairs and watch ESPN at 6:30 at night,” Scarborough continued.

As Stein walked through what this figure could mean for the Republican party’s 2024 presidential candidate, considering having an outsider is “not all that important to them,” he noted that former president Donald Trump is no longer an outsider and neither is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who came up through Congress.

“There is an appetite for someone with actual experience, not an outsider, but under the age of 70 really does stick out,” Stein said.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.