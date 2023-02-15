‘The ReidOut’ Slams ‘Coward’ Pence for Challenging Jan. 6 Subpoena: ‘Desperate to Get Votes of People Who Wanted to Hang Him’ (Video)

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella slammed Mike Pence during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday following news that the former vice president is planning to challenge a grand jury subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Trump Administration’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“This is someone who is so desperate to get the votes of the people who wanted to hang him that he’s willing to look the other way and do everything he can to avoid making sure that the people who are actually responsible for sending a dangerous violent mob after him are able to escape accountability, to avoid justice,” Bardella said. “It just says everything you need to know about Mike Pence.”

He argued that Pence’s first and foremost priority should be upholding and defending democracy.

“It shouldn’t take a subpoena to get you to talk about what happened. It should take just your own conscious,” Bardella added. “You should volunteer to tell anyone and everyone about what happened, who was behind it, what you heard and to make sure that they can never hold power again and he’s doing the exact opposite. He’s a coward.”

According to reports, Pence plans to invoke the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution, arguing that his former role as president of the Senate should shield him from the subpoena. But MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler expects that a judge would likely deny Pence’s request.

“You don’t get to write a book about January 6 and then go on Fox News to hawk it and then say, ‘Well, I can’t talk about it to the grand jury because it’s privileged’,” Butler said. “There’s also a question about, even if a judge agrees that he’s a member of Congress, whether this is legitimate legislative activity. Jack Smith wants to know about his one on one conversations with Trump about trying to overturn the democracy. Did Trump admit to Pence that he knew he lost, that they lost, but he didn’t care? That’s not legitimate legislative activity.”

Watch the full “The ReidOut” segment in the video above.