When the dust settled Wednesday, it was HBO and Max making the most of its rebranding, scoring 127 Emmy nominations and leading all networks and streamers, thanks in large part to significant contributions from “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Barry.” In a strong showing, Netflix earned the second-most nominations for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. While HBO/Max’s total is down from last year’s 140, it was still enough for the brand to land on top on nominations morning.

HBO had the three top-performing series with regards to nominations, specifically “Succession,” which led all series with 27, “The Last of Us” (24) and “The White Lotus” (23). Netflix’s numbers were buoyed by 13 nominations apiece for “Dahmer” and “Beef, as well as “Wednesday” (12).

But perhaps the biggest story of the morning comes from those networks and streamers that aren’t HBO or Netflix.

Freevee (formerly IMDB TV) earned its first-ever Emmy nominations, including a coveted spot in comedy series, for its breakout hit “Jury Duty,” (4) which also earned a nod for James Marsden in comedy supporting actor. Also, shout out to Tubi for its first-ever Emmy nomination for the episodic special effects of “The Nevers.”

Roku Channel saw a big jump in nominations this year, to 12 total, up from three last year, with “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (8) and “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (4), as did Prime Video which scored 42 noms, compared to 30 last year, buoyed in large part by the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (14) and limited series “Daisy Jones & The Six” (9).

Also seeing a big bump year over year was FX, which garnered 37 nominations this year, well over its 23 in 2022, thanks to “The Bear” (13) and limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (7).

Here’s the list of major 2023 Emmy nominations by network:

ABC 28

AMC 8

Adult Swim 3

Amazon Freevee 4

Apple TV+ 54

BET+ 1

Bravo 7

CBS 20

CNN 7

Comedy Central 5

Discovery Channel 3

Disney+ 40

Fox 11

FX 37

Facebook & Meta Horizon Worlds 1

Food Network 1

Google 1

HBO Max 127

Hulu 42

MTV 9

Meta Quest TV 1

NBC 27

NatGeo 8

Netflix 103

NO NETWORK 7

Oculus 1

PBS 6

Paramount+ 7

Peacock 8

Prime Video 42

Starz 2

Showtime 8

The Roku Channel 12

Tubi 1