‘Mother Mary’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Sings, Is Maybe a Witch in A24 Movie With Songs by Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs

“The Green Knight” filmmaker David Lowery wrote and directed the “psychosexual pop thriller”

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

A24 finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated new film “Mother Mary” on Tuesday, and this glimpse is at once compelling, spooky and sexy.

Described as a “psychosexual pop thriller,” the original film stars Anne Hathaway as a famous pop star who reconnects with her former best friend and costume designer, played by Michaela Coel, on the eve of her comeback performance. There’s clearly a rift between the two, and possibly some witchcraft as the story unfolds in a manner both disturbing and intriguing.

That’s about all we get from this first trailer, but it’s enough to put this high on anyone’s most anticipated list for 2026. And that’s before we get to the original songs written by Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs that populate the film.

Twigs also co-stars in the movie alongside Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown and Sian Clifford.

Hathaway, of course, won an Oscar for her musical performance in “Les Miserables,” and “Mother Mary” marks one of several movies that will feature original Charli XCX music next year, including Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.”

For Lowery, “Mother Mary” marks yet another switch-up for the versatile director who last steered the Disney+ live-action kids movie “Peter Pan & Wendy,” and before that crafted the delightfully R-rated fantasy “The Green Knight.”

Read Next
Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway to Star in David Lowery Pop Music Epic 'Mother Mary' at A24

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments