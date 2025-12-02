‘Mother Mary’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Sings, Is Maybe a Witch in A24 Movie With Songs by Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs

A24 finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated new film “Mother Mary” on Tuesday, and this glimpse is at once compelling, spooky and sexy.

Described as a “psychosexual pop thriller,” the original film stars Anne Hathaway as a famous pop star who reconnects with her former best friend and costume designer, played by Michaela Coel, on the eve of her comeback performance. There’s clearly a rift between the two, and possibly some witchcraft as the story unfolds in a manner both disturbing and intriguing.

That’s about all we get from this first trailer, but it’s enough to put this high on anyone’s most anticipated list for 2026. And that’s before we get to the original songs written by Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs that populate the film.

Twigs also co-stars in the movie alongside Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown and Sian Clifford.

Hathaway, of course, won an Oscar for her musical performance in “Les Miserables,” and “Mother Mary” marks one of several movies that will feature original Charli XCX music next year, including Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.”

For Lowery, “Mother Mary” marks yet another switch-up for the versatile director who last steered the Disney+ live-action kids movie “Peter Pan & Wendy,” and before that crafted the delightfully R-rated fantasy “The Green Knight.”