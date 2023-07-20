Four Mothers Transform Into Undercover Detectives in Trailer for ‘Mother Undercover’ Docuseries (Exclusive Video)

ABC News Studios has dropped a full trailer for “Mother Undercover,” which will stream on Hulu on July 27.

The four-part docuseries follows four mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, the group transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands.

The series is produced by Pioneer Productions and ABC News Studios. Thomas Viner and Rachel Morgan are executive producers for Pioneer Productions. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan serves as senior executive producer and Beth Hoppe serves as executive producer.

“Mother Undercover” marks the third title in ABC News Studios’ true crime summer slate, following “The Ashley Madison Affair” and “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband.” In addition to “Mother Undercover,” ABC News Studios’ three-part series “Demons and Saviors,” which tells the story of the infamously known “poltergeist girl” Christina Boyer, will premiere on Aug. 3.

Other recent ABC News Studios credits include “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “The Lady Bird Diaries,” “Aftershock,” “The Murders Before the Marathon,” “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Death in the Dorms” and “Mormon No More.”

Watch the full trailer for “Mother Undercover” in the video above.