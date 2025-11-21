These Are All the Movies Eligible for Best Animated, International and Documentary Film at the 2026 Oscars

There are 35 animated films, 86 international films and 201 documentaries competing in the 2025 Oscar races for Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature, the Academy announced on Friday.

In all three categories, Academy members are given lists of films that are required viewing, but are eligible to view and vote for films outside their lists as long as they see all of the required films. In the animated feature category, voters are assigned seven or eight films; in international, they’re given 12 or 13; and in documentary, they’re given 16 or 17.

In the International race, the list features several films that became Oscar favorites when they premiered in May at Cannes: Brazil’s “The Secret Agent,” Norway’s “Sentimental Value” and France’s “It Was Just an Accident,” which won the Palme d’Or for Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

Shortlist voting in the international and documentary categories will take place in early December, with 15-film shortlists announced on Dec. 16. Animated features move straight to the nomination round of voting, with the five finalists announced on Jan. 22.

Here are the full lists for all three categories:



ANIMATED FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

“All Operators Are Currently Unavailable”

“Arco”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Black Butterflies”

“Boys Go to Jupiter”

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc”

“ChaO”

“Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing”

“David”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Dog Man”

“Dog of God”

“Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World”

“Elio”

“Endless Cookie”

“Fixed”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie”

“In Your Dreams”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“The Legend of Hei 2”

“Light of the World”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Lost in Starlight”

“A Magnificent Life”

“Mahavatar Narsimha”

“Night of the Zoopocalypse”

“Olivia & las Nubes”

“100 Meters”

“Out of the Nest”

“Scarlet”

“Slide”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

“Stitch Head”

“The Twits”

“Zootopia 2”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

“Abby’s List, A Dogumentary”

“Ada – My Mother the Architect”

“Afternoons of Solitude”

“The Age of Disclosure”

“Ai Weiwei’s Turandot”

“The Alabama Solution”

“All God’s Children”

“The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener”

“Always”

“Amakki”

“American Sons”

“Among Neighbors”

“animal.”

“Antidote”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Architecton”

“Are We Good?”

“Art for Everybody”

“Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse”

“The Art Whisperer”

“Artfully United”

“Assembly”

“BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young”

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

“Being Eddie”

“Below the Clouds”

“Benita”

“Between the Mountain and the Sky”

“Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue”

“Billy Idol Should Be Dead”

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions”

“Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny”

“Bodyguard of Lies”

“Brothers after War”

“Can’t Look Away: The Case against Social Media”

“Caterpillar”

“Champions of the Golden Valley”

“Checkpoint Zoo”

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie”

“Child of Dust”

“Chronicles of Disney”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Complicated”

“Cover-Up”

“Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution”

“Cutting through Rocks”

“Dalit Subbaiah”

“The Dating Game”

“Deaf President Now!”

“Democracy Noir”

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Dog Warriors”

“Drop Dead City”

“The Duel We Missed”

“El Canto de las Manos”

“Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire”

“The Encampments”

“Endless Cookie”

“Europe’s New Faces”

“Facing War”

“Fatherless No More”

“Fiume o Morte!”

“Folktales”

“Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea”

“For the Living”

“14 Short Films about Opera”

“From Island to Island”

“Ghost Boy”

“Girl Climber”

“Go to the People”

“Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus”

“Grand Theft Hamlet”

“Heaven. Poste Restente”

“Heightened Scrutiny”

“Holding Liat”

“I Know Catherine, the Log Lady”

“I, Poppy”

“I Was Born This Way”

“If You Tell Anyone”

“I’m Not Everything I Want to Be”

“I’m Only Blind”

“Imago”

“In Limbo”

“In Waves and War”

“In Whose Name?”

“Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989”

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

“Janis Ian: Breaking Silence”

“The King of Color”

“The Last Class”

“The Last Holocaust Secret”

“The Last Philadelphia”

“The Last Twins”

“Li Cham (I Died)”

“The Librarians”

“Life After”

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story”

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story”

“Love+War”

“Mahamantra – The Great Chant”

“The Man Who Saves the World?”

“A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole”

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore”

“Meanwhile”

“Men of War”

“Mighty Indeed”

“Mr. Nobody against Putin”

“Mistress Dispeller”

“Monk in Pieces”

“My Armenian Phantoms”

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay”

“My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow”

“Natchez”

“The New Yorker at 100”

“Night in West Texas”

“1985: Heroes among Ruins – The Triumph of the People”

“Norita”

“Of Mud and Blood”

“One to One: John and Yoko”

“Orwell 2+2=5”

“Our Time Will Come”

“Out of Plain Sight”

“Paint Me a Road Out of Here”

“Paparazzi”

“The Parish of Bishop John”

“Pavements”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“The Pool”

“Predators”

“Prime Minister”

“The Prince of Nanawa”

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

“Rebel with a Clause”

“Remaining Native”

“Riefenstahl”

“Rise Up! 14 Short Films about Alliance for Positive Change”

“River of Grass”

“The Road between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”

“The Rose: Come Back to Me”

“Row of Life”

“Sanatorium”

“A Savage Art”

“Schindler Space Architect”

“Secret Mall Apartment”

“Seeds”

“Selena y Los Dinos”

“Sensory Overload”

“76 Days Adrift”

“Shari & Lamb Chop”

“The Shepherd and the Bear”

“Shoot the People”

“Shuffle”

“The Six Billion Dollar Man”

“67 Bombs to Enid”

“Slumlord Millionaire”

“Songs from the Hole”

“Soul of a Nation”

“Speak.”

“Stans”

“Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere”

“Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost”

“Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter”

“Story of My Village”

“Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror”

“The Stringer”

“Suburban Fury”

“Sudan, Remember Us”

“Supercar Saints”

“Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted”

“The Tale of Silyan”

“Thank You Very Much”

“There Was, There Was Not”

“Third Act”

“This Ordinary Thing”

“Through the Fire (The Eaton Fire: The Aftermath)”

“Torn: The Israel -Palestine Poster War on New York City Streets”

“Trade Secret”

“Trains”

“Twin Towers: Legacy”

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Unbanked”

“UnBroken”

“Under the Flags, the Sun”

“Unseen Innocence”

“Viktor”

“Viva Verdi!”

“WTO/99”

“Walk with Me”

“Walls – Akinni Inuk”

“We Were Here – The Untold History of Black Africans in Renaissance Europe”

“Welded Together”

“The White House Effect”

“Who in the Hell Is Regina Jones?”

“Wisdom of Happiness”

“The Wolves Always Come at Night”

“Worth the Fight”

“Writing Hawa”

“Yalla Parkour”

“Yanuni”

“Zodiac Killer Project”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Albania, “Luna Park”

Argentina, “Belén”

Armenia, “My Armenian Phantoms”

Australia, “The Wolves Always Come at Night”

Austria, “Peacock”

Azerbaijan, “Taghiyev: Oil”

Bangladesh, “A House Named Shahana”

Belgium, “Young Mothers”

Bhutan, “I, the Song”

Bolivia, “The Southern House”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny”

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

Bulgaria, “Tarika”

Canada, “The Things You Kill”

Chile, “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo”

China, “Dead to Rights”

Colombia, “A Poet”

Costa Rica, “The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener”

Croatia, “Fiume o Morte!”

Czech Republic, “I’m Not Everything I Want to Be”

Denmark, “Mr. Nobody against Putin”

Dominican Republic, “Pepe”

Ecuador, “Chuzalongo”

Egypt, “Happy Birthday”

Estonia, “Rolling Papers”

Finland, “100 Liters of Gold”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Georgia, “Panopticon”

Germany, “Sound of Falling”

Greece, “Arcadia”

Greenland, “Walls – Akinni Inuk”

Haiti, “Kidnapping Inc.”

Hong Kong, “The Last Dance”

Hungary, “Orphan”

Iceland, “The Love That Remains”

India, “Homebound”

Indonesia, “Sore: A Wife from the Future”

Iran, “Cause of Death: Unknown”

Iraq, “The President’s Cake”

Ireland, “Sanatorium”

Israel, “The Sea”

Italy, “Familia”

Japan, “Kokuho”

Jordan, “All That’s Left of You”

Kyrgyzstan, “Black Red Yellow”

Latvia, “Dog of God”

Lebanon, “A Sad and Beautiful World”

Lithuania, “The Southern Chronicles”

Luxembourg, “Breathing Underwater”

Madagascar, “Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story”

Malaysia, “Pavane for an Infant”

Mexico, “We Shall Not Be Moved”

Mongolia, “Silent City Driver”

Montenegro, “The Tower of Strength”

Morocco, “Calle Malaga”

Nepal, “Anjila”

Netherlands, “Reedland”

North Macedonia, “The Tale of Silyan”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Palestine, “Palestine 36”

Panama, “Beloved Tropic”

Paraguay, “Under the Flags, the Sun”

Peru, “Kinra”

Philippines, “Magellan”

Poland, “Franz”

Portugal, “Banzo”

Romania, “Traffic”

Saudi Arabia, “Hijra”

Serbia, “Sun Never Again”

Singapore, “Stranger Eyes”

Slovakia, “Father”

Slovenia, “Little Trouble Girls”

South Africa, “The Heart Is a Muscle”

South Korea, “No Other Choice”

Spain, “Sirât”

Sweden, “Eagles of the Republic”

Switzerland, “Late Shift”

Taiwan, “Left-Handed Girl”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Turkey, “One of Those Days When Hemme Dies”

Uganda, “Kimote”

Ukraine, “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

United Kingdom, “My Father’s Shadow”

Uruguay, “Don’t You Let Me Go”

Venezuela, “Alí Primera”

Vietnam, “Red Rain”