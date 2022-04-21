A majority of moviegoers feel that films released exclusively in theaters are of a higher quality than films released on streaming platforms, a new survey conducted by Fandango reveals. A study of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers found that 68% of respondents believed theatrical titles to be higher in quality than films released directly on streaming platforms, which is no doubt good news for theater chains as the summer movie season ramps up.

The same survey (which was conducted during the first quarter of 2022) found that 93% of those polled plan to see various genres of movies in theaters this year – not just superhero movies – and 85% said that premium formats like IMAX and Dolby make the moviegoing experience more enjoyable.

As for what these moviegoers plan to see this summer, Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is this season’s most anticipated title followed by Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” at No. 2. The Top 5 is rounded out by blockbusters “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Top Gun: Maverick” and the family film “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” but the rest of the Top 10 runs the gamut from Jordan Peele’s original thriller “Nope” to Warner Bros.’ biopic “Elvis” to the period drama sequel “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

You can check out the full list of the top films moviegoers plan on seeing in theaters this summer below, as assembled by Fandango’s survey.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Thor: Love and Thunder Jurassic World Dominion Top Gun: Maverick Minions: The Rise of Gru Lightyear Elvis Nope Bullet Train Downton Abbey: A New Era

In the study, moviegoers were also asked about their top influences for deciding which movies to see on the big screen. The results were as follows:

95% look for their favorite genres.

93% select films based on their trailers.

91% ask for recommendations from families or friends.

90% want to see their favorite stars on the big screen.

90% pick the latest installment of a favorite franchise.

88% search for positive ratings and reviews.

Fandango’s moviegoer study was conducted during the first quarter of 2022 with 6,000 participants who all had purchased at least one movie ticket over the past 12 months. The demographic breakdown of the group was 72% ages 18-54, with 58% identifying as female, 41% male and 1% non-binary. Sixty-one percent described themselves as Caucasian; 21% Latinx/Hispanic; 8% Black/African American; 8% Asian/Pacific Islander; and 5% other. There were a few respondents who identified with multiple ethnicities.