You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

MSNBC’s “The Weekend” — launched on Jan. 13, just two days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses — is already seeing ratings success for the network, averaging 43% more total viewers than MSNBC’s December numbers.

In the adults 25-54 demographic since its launch, “The Weekend” averaged 78% more viewers than the network’s December ratings in the time slot, according to Nielsen figures.

In February specifically, the new program saw month-over-month viewership growth by 8% in total viewership and 16% in the 25-54 age range. Additionally, the new show beat CNN on Saturdays from 8-10 a.m. ET in both hourly demos for the first time in 10 years.

“The Weekend” also beat CNN in total viewers for the month on Saturdays from 8-10 a.m. ET, for the second straight month.

It should, however, be noted that Fox News’ Sunday program continues to double MSNBC’s “The Weekend” in total viewers and in the 25-54 demographic.

The show was created to “provide thoughtful analysis and coverage from three trusted voices familiar to the MSNBC audience.” “The Weekend” encourages conversations on the “state of democracy,” featuring interviews with relevant newsmakers such as Michael Cohen, Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Michigan Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson.

The ensemble program is hosted by anchors Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Michael Steele on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 – 10 a.m. ET.

Menendez joined MSNBC in 2019 and most recently anchored MSNBC’s “American Voices with Alicia Menendez” on Saturdays and Sundays. Sanders-Townsend was most recently the host of “SYMONE” on MSNBC and Peacock. Prior to joining the network in 2022, she was a Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. Steele has been an MSNBC political analyst since 2011 and is a frequent fill-in host for MSNBC. He served as the seventh Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007 and as Chair of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011.

Production for “The Weekend” is based in Washington D.C. and the show is executive produced by Kyle Griffin.