‘Barbie’ Leads Guild of Music Supervisors Nominations

“Barbie” received three nominations to lead all films in nominations for 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, the GMS announced on Monday.
“Barbie” was nominated for music supervisor George Drakoulias as well as for the songs “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For,” which are competing in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category with “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Camp Isn’t Home” from “Theater Camp,” “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony,” “JUICY” from “Joy Ride,” “LIttle Bit ‘O Soul” from “Totally Killer,” “Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives” and “Road to Freedom” from “Rustin.”
The two “Barbie” songs, “Am I Dreaming,” “Can’t Catch Me Now,” “It Never Went Away,” “Quiet Eyes” and “Road to Freedom” are all on the 15-song shortlist in the Oscars’ Best Original Song category.
Apart from two categories devotes to songs, all GMS awards go to music supervisors, with the four budget-based film categories covering 33 films, including “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “Saltburn,” “Wonka,” “The Iron Claw,” “Past Lives,” “War Pony” and “Eileen.”
The awards will be handed out at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3.
The full list of nominees:
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Matt Aberle – “The Holdovers”
Deva Anderson, Rachel Lautzenheiser – “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre – “They Cloned Tyrone”
George Drakoulias – “Barbie”
Steven Gizicki – “Maestro”
Kirsten Lane – “Saltburn”
Kier Lehman – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Frankie Pine – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
James A. Taylor – “Wonka”
Andrea von Foerster – “Air”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under
Lucy Bright – “The Iron Claw”
Kevin Edelman – “Jesus Revolution”
Connie Farr – “All of Us Strangers”
Carly Hildebrand, Natalie Hayden – “Polite Society”
Vanessa Jorge Perry – “Flamin’ Hot”
Toko Nagata – “Joy Ride”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under
Adam Bennati – “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”
Jody Colero – “Brother”
Meghan Currier – “Past Lives”
Tracy McKnight – “Somewhere in Queens”
Howard Paar – “Eileen”
Andy Ross, Ben Sokoler – “War Pony”
Michael Turner – “Paint”
Lindsay Wolfington – “Theater Camp”
Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film
Angela Asistio – “Chang Can Dunk”
Linda Cohen – “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”
David Fish – “Rye Lane”
Liz Gallacher – “Sitting in Bars with Cake”
Rob Lowry, Tracy McKnight – “Family Switch”
Toko Nagata – “Totally Killer”
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – “A Million Miles Away”
Wyler Sanca – “Heist 88”
Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton – “Praise This”
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Am I Dreaming” – “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
Songwriters: Mike Dean, Peter Lee Johnson, Rakim Mayers, Roisee, Leland Wayne, Landon Wayne
Performers: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee
Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman
“Camp Isn’t Home” – “Theater Camp”
Songwriters: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Mark Sonnenblick
Performers: Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora, Kyndra Sanchez, Jack Sobolewski, Quinn Titcomb
Music Supervisor: Lindsay Wolfington
“Can’t Catch Me Now” – “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
Songwriters: Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
Performer: Olivia Rodrigo
Music Supervisor: Hillary Holmes
“I’m Just Ken” – “Barbie”
Songwriters: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Performer: Ryan Gosling
Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias
“It Never Went Away” – “American Symphony”
Songwriters: Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson
Performer: Jon Batiste
Music Supervisor: Priya Autrey
“JUICY” – “Joy Ride”
Songwriters: Isak Alvedahl, Kirubel Swedin, Sandra Wikstrom
Performer: Ramengvrl
Music Supervisor: Toko Nagata
“Little Bit ‘O Soul” – “Totally Killer”
Songwriters: John Carter, Kenneth Hawker
Performer: The Linda Lindas
Music Supervisor: Toko Nagata
“Quiet Eyes” – “Past Lives”
Songwriters: Zachary Dawes, Sharon Van Etten
Performer: Sharon Van Etten
Music Supervisor: Meghan Currier
“Road to Freedom” – “Rustin”
Songwriter: Lenny Kravitz
Performer: Lenny Kravitz
Music Supervisor: Barry Cole
“What Was I Made For?” – “Barbie”
Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Performer: Billie Eilish
Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Ed Bailie, Abi Leland, Toby Williams – “Top Boy” Season 3
Zoë Ellen Bryant, Pete Saville – “I Hate Suzie Too” Season 2
Rick Clark – “Dark Winds” Season 2
Nora Felder – “Yellowjackets” Season 2
Gabe Hilfer – “The White Lotus” Season 2
Jonathan Leahy, Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe – “Welcome to Chippendales” Season 1
Janine Scalise – “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Matt Biffa – “Sex Education” Season 4
Leah Harrison – “I’m a Virgo” Season 1
Mike Moreno – “Mariachis” Season 1
Javier Nuño, One Six, Joe Rodríguez – “Neon” Season 1
Frankie Pine – “Daisy Jones & The Six” Season 1
Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5
Justine von Winterfeldt – “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” Season 1
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “XO, Kitty” Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Greg Danylyshyn – “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Season 1
Peter Davis – “Are You The One?” Season 9
Jon Ernst – “Love Is Blind” Season 5
Carrie Hughes – “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5
Sara Torres, Jordan Young – “Love Island USA” Season 5
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“A Beautiful Game” – “Ted Lasso”
Songwriters: Max Martin, Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance
Performer: Ed Sheeran
Music Supervisors: Christa Miller, Tony Von Pervieux
“City On Fire” – “City on Fire”
Songwriter: Zach Ellis
Performer: Ex Post Facto
Music Supervisor: Jonathan Leahy
“Esperando Pelitos” – “Big Mouth”
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performers: Robin De Jesús, PJ Sin Suela
Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas
“I Found You” – “The L Word: Generation Q”
Songwriters: Annalia Marie Mallory, Viv Parker, Lexxi Taylor Saal
Performer: India Carney
Music Supervisor: Janine Scalise
“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” – “Daisy Jones & The Six”
Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith
Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six
Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine
“The Manster (Dr. Hunkenstein’s Theme)” – “Welcome to Chippendales”
Songwriters: Dan Bern, Siddhartha Khosla, Robert Siegel, Mike Viola
Performer: Welcome to Chippendales cast
Music Supervisors: Jonathan Leahy, Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe
“Pussy Don’t Lie” – “Big Mouth”
Songwriters: Megan Pete, Mark Rivers
Performer: Megan Thee Stallion
Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas
“Staplehead” – “Poker Face”
Songwriters: John Darnielle, Jamey Jasta
Performer: Doxxxology
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubi?
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Justin Feldman – “All Up in the Biz”
Jonathan Finegold – “Little Richard: I Am Everything”
Joel C. High – “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story”
Susan Jacobs – “Wild Life”
Aminé Ramer, Andrea von Foerster – “Peter Case: A Million Miles Away”
Amani “Burt Blackarach” Smith – “Stamped from the Beginning”
Allison Wood – “Last Stop Larrimah”
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Janet Billig Rich, Lisa Moberly – “Dear Mama” Season 1
James Cartwright – “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” Season 1
Kyle McKeveny, Joe Rudge – “The Super Models” Season 1
Andrea von Foerster – “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2
Willa Yudell – “Arnold” Season 1
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike: A Feel for Every You
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Check ‘Em Out
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Going Out in Style in the Greatest Story Ever Worn
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Mara Techam – One Fair Exchange in the Greatest Story Ever Worn
Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Rumble
Sara Matarazzo, Stephanie Pigott, Danielle Soury – American Gothic
Scott McDaniel – Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive
Lilah Obregon-Wilson – Wear Your Shine – The Coach Shine Collection
Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 14 – Action Mode
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Abbey Hendrix, Mika Sheerin, Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 15 Pro – On with the Show
Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – Unshattered
Mike Ladman, Mara Techam – More of Life Brought to Life – Sneakers
Sara Matarazzo, Stephanie Pigott, Danielle Soury – Xbox Series X|S – Wake Up and Dream
Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove – iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film
Maggie Baron – “Problemista” – Official Trailer
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Trailer 2
Calum Brice-Stevens – “All of Us Strangers” – Official Trailer
Danny Exum, Derek Liner – “Sisu” – Official Trailer
Bobby Gumm – “Damsel” – Official Trailer
Angel Mendoza – “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Teaser Trailer
Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – “Priscilla” – Official Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series
Isaac Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – “The Crown” Season 6 – Part 2 Trailer
Maggie Baron – “The Idol” – Official Teaser Trailer
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” – Official Trailer
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Swarm” – Official Trailer
Bobby Gumm – “The Witcher” Season 3 – Official Trailer
Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool – “Yellowjackets” Season 2 – Official Trailer
Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – “Griselda” – Official Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive
Jonny Altepeter, Peter Li – “VALORANT” – Iso Agent Trailer – MYTHS
Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy – “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” – Official Justice League Trailer – “No More Heroes”
Chris Fox, Kyle Hopkins – “South of Midnight” – Announce Trailer
Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – “Apex Legends: Ignite” Launch Trailer
Nick Maker – “Marathon” – Official Announce Trailer
Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” – Makarov Reveal Trailer
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)
Alex Hackford – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Alex Hackford, Sophie Levine, Monty Mudd – MLB ’23: The Show
Maya Halfon Cordova – Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – EA SPORTS FC 24
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – F1 23
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Madden NFL 24
Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Season 2-6
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)
Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Composer: John Paesano
Simon Landry, Alex Riviere – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Composer: Pinar Toprak
Steve Schnur – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Composers: Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab
Jaren Tolman – Hogwarts Legacy
Composers: Peter Murray, Chuck E. Myers, J. Scott Rakozy
Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Composers: Montaigne, Tripod, Austin Wintory
Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Composer: Walter Mair
Leave a Reply