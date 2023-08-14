Elon Musk wrote that he will show up at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto home Monday for their on-again, off-again cage match. Zuckerberg responded that he’s not in town.

The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has been teasing the fight for weeks, with consistent pushback from Zuckerberg on the suspicious details proposed by Musk.

Musk posted to X that he will be in Palo Alto on Monday night, and will make a pit stop at Zuckerberg’s home. “If we get lucky,” Musk said, and Zuckerberg “actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.



Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!



If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

The X owner said that his social media platform will “test latest X livestream video,” so viewers can come along for the ride.

Musk posted on X last week that the cage match will be livestreamed on his social media platform, but Zuckerberg’s response indicated he didn’t think it was a great idea. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” quipped the Facebook leader on his new X competitor, Threads.

In another post Monday, Musk predicted the Meta CEO’s next move: “Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something.”

Verge editorAlex Heath posted a statement from a Zuckerberg spokesperson who noted that the Meta CEO isn’t even at his Palo Alto home. “Mark takes this sport seriously,” continued the spokesperson, “and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.”

Re: @elonmusk saying he’s going to show up at Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto house, here’s a spokesperson for Zuckerberg:



"Mark is traveling right now and isn't in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn't going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.” — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) August 14, 2023

This follows journalist and author Walter Isaacson, who has a book coming out in September about Musk, posting screenshots he received of texts between Musk and Zuck, going back and forth about the cage match that is or isn’t happening. Musk proposed a “practice bout” held at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. “Let’s fight in your Octagon,” wrote Musk. Zuckerberg declined, telling Musk to go practice on his own.

In a Sunday post on Threads, Zuckerberg claimed Musk “isn’t serious” about the cage match, adding, “It’s time to move on.” Zuckerberg insinuated that Musk is making excuses for not being able to fight, while the Meta CEO had “offered a real date.” Zuckerberg continued to challenge Musk, writing, “he knows how to reach me” if he “ever gets serious.”

A previous text exchange between Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently revealed that she was not thrilled with her husband’s newly built octagon ring in their backyard. “I have been working on that grass for two years,” she complained to her husband.

On Friday, Musk posted on X that the upcoming cage match would be held in “ancient Rome.” Musk claimed that he had spoken to the prime minister of Italy who had “agreed on an epic location.”

Zuckerberg denied these claims, writing on Threads, “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Last week, new X CEO Linda Yaccarino acknowledged the potential fight in an interview on CNBC, her first appearance since assuming the role. While Yaccarino said the cage match would be a “separate excitement from the business” of the social media company, she couldn’t help but notice that it would be a “great brand sponsorship opportunity.”