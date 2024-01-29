When TheWrap exclusively reported last spring that Mondo — the pop culture collectibles brand from Austin, Texas that had recently been purchased by Funko — would essentially be gutted, it came as a huge blow to those of us who love pop culture collectibles, art and vinyl. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for a successor to arise. Production company Spectrevision is poised to unleash Mutant, a new art and collectibles outfit in partnership with the former creative team from Mondo.

To kick off their launch, the Mutant team has vinyl soundtracks for “Wonka” and “Society of the Snow” on the way, “an intricately sculpted and foil-stamped fine art print” from fan-favorite Mondo artist Aaron Horkey releasing imminently and new prints based on “Dune: Part Two” coming as well.

Last March, Funko laid off a significant amount of Mondo’s staff — including founding members — less than a year after purchasing the beloved collectibles label from Alamo Drafthouse.

Former Mondo creative directors Spencer Hickman, Eric Garza, Mitch Putnam and Mo Shafeek have reassembled at Mutant with CEO Jenny Jacobi. They’re being joined by cofounding partners Tim League (Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman) and Steven Demmler, CEO of Talon Entertainment Finance.

According to the official release, “Mutant will work closely with studio partners including Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, and Netflix as well as independent filmmakers, composers, and creators to expand and deepen their audiences’ relationships with the films and series they love via beautifully-rendered limited-edition posters, soundtracks, and collectibles by the world’s best artists. The company will build on this artist-forward foundation of collectibles for beloved licensed properties to also introduce original works from an international roster of visual artists and musicians alike.”

Ah, it’s good to have them back.

On the artwork side, Mutant is already teasing new prints from upcoming releases with work from artists Francesco Francavilla, Matthew Woodson, Teagan White, Aaron Horkey, Nicolas Delort, Matt Taylor, Deb Lee, Phantom City Creative, Rory Kurtz, Greg Ruth, Daniel Danger, Murugiah, We Buy Your Kids, Ken Taylor and more. And for music, the team is teasing new vinyl releases including scores by Michael Giacchino, Hans Zimmer, Carter Burwell, Isabella Summers, Goblin, Laura Karpman, Le Matos, Simon Waskow and many others.

What’s more, according to the official release, Mutant will “continue to grow the foundation of posters and vinyl and expand into new collectibles categories including original Sofubi vinyl figures, pop-up galleries with original fine artwork, and design services for studios and filmmakers, all serving to build on an artist-led vision for the company.”

You can sign up for the Mutant newsletter to be kept up to date on all things Mutant, formerly of Mondo. We’ll have more from them later this week.