Anna Faris Joins Dave Bautista in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’

Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg are joining the “My Spy” franchise, with all three comedy vets signing up for “My Spy: The Eternal City” at Amazon Studios.

Director Pete Segal (“Get Smart,” “Anger Management”) is returning to helm the sequel, which reunites franchise stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman alongside scene-stealers Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong.

The follow-up concerns a now teenage Sophie (Coleman) convincing JJ (Bautista) to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA chief David Kim (Jeong) and his son, Collin – who’s also Sophie’s best friend.

“My Spy,” an STX Entertainment production, was one of many films that was intended for theatrical release before getting sent to a streaming platform – in this case Amazon’s Prime Video – in the first year of the COVID pandemic. ScreenEngine claimed that the feature, about a tough-but-vulnerable super spy who ends up blackmailed by a pint-sized neighbor into teaching the tools of the trade during an undercover assignment, was the third most-watched SVOD released film of 2020.

“We were so delighted with the success of “My Spy.” It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers–along with some very exciting additions,” Amazon and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “With the sequel, our Prime Video customers are in store for another dynamic story, complete with twists, hilarious performances, and even a little romance.”

The action-comedy, hailing from Amazon Studios, will be produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner via Good Fear Content, along with Bautista and Jonathan Meisner via Dogbone Entertainment, Pete Segal, Robert Simonds, and Gigi Pritzker via Madison Wells. Jon and Erich Hoeber will executive produce alongside Adam Fogelson and Sam Brown, and Madison Wells’ Rachel Shane.

Based on a story by Pete Segal, Jon and Erich Hoeber (“My Spy,” “The Meg”) wrote the script, with revisions by Segal. “My Spy: The Eternal City” is an STXfilms/Madison Wells Studio production.

Billy Barratt (“Invasion”) and Taeho K (“Colony”) are also joining the cast, with Nicola Correia-Damude (“The Boys”), Noah Dalton Danby (“Titans”) and Devere Rogers (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”) reprising their roles. The Amazon Original Movie will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production begins this month.