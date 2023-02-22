We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘The Batman’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Lead Critics Choice Super Award Noms

”Evil,“ ”House of the Dragon,“ ”The Boys“ and ”What We Do in the Shadows“ tied for most TV nominations

| February 22, 2023 @ 9:00 AM
The Batman 2022

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Well, perhaps there is justice after all for Viola Davis, Kelly Reilly, Paul Dano, Keke Palmer and Oscar luncheon magnet Tom Cruise, all Emmy and Oscar un-nominated for their work over the past year but represented in the Critics Choice Super Award nominations, honoring horror, superhero, science fiction and action movies and television series.

Oscar nominees such as Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) are also repped here, as well as Colin Farrell, nominated twice for two of his other 2022 films, “After Yang” and “The Batman”. (Co-nominee Brendan Fraser managed a nod for the HBO Max series “Doom Patrol as well). Bassett similarly scored a second nomination for her leading role on Fox’s “9-1-1.”

Golden Globes 2024 Broadcast Up for Grabs as Longstanding NBC Contract Ends
Also Read:
Golden Globes 2024 Broadcast Up for Grabs as Longstanding NBC Contract Ends

Genre enthusiasts will also be happy to see names dropped by various insiders as longshots for Oscar nominations during awards season, including “Pearl” star Mia Goth (nominated for both Best Actor in a Horror Movie and Best Villain), Rebecca Hall in “Resurrection,” Justin Long in “Barbarian,” Amber Midthunder in “Prey,” and Ralph Fiennes in “The Menu”.

Television nominees were led by four different programs (“Evil,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Boys” and “What We Do in the Shadows”), with Marvel and Disney+ shows making a strong showing (including “Andor,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Werewolf by Night” among others). High-profile streaming hits like Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” “Wednesday” and “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as well as Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” also had good showings.

Where to Stream 2023’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Right Now
Also Read:
Where to Stream 2023’s Oscar-Nominated Movies Right Now

Below is a full list of nominees:

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE 

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE 

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE 

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess

BAFTA Winners Photo Sparks Outrage Over Lack of Diversity: ‘I’m Not Proud to Be a BAFTA Member Today’
Also Read:
BAFTA Winners Photo Sparks Outrage Over Lack of Diversity: ‘I’m Not Proud to Be a BAFTA Member Today’

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Young Avengers? Inside the Rise of Marvel’s Next Generation
Also Read:
Young Avengers? Inside the Rise of Marvel’s Next Generation

BEST HORROR MOVIE 

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE 

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE 

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop – Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE 

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

‘Babylon,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win at Art Directors Guild Awards
Also Read:
‘Babylon,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win at Art Directors Guild Awards

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE 

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE 

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE 

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

All the Marvel Movies and Shows Coming in Phase 5 (Photos)
Also Read:
All the Marvel Movies and Shows Coming in Phase 5 (Photos)

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1 

Cobra Kai 

Kung Fu 

Reacher 

Tulsa King 

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone 

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan 

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai 

Alan Ritchson – Reacher 

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King 

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu 

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence 

Helen Mirren – 1923 

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone 

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys 

Doom Patrol 

Ms. Marvel 

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law 

Werewolf by Night 

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Earns $104 Million Box Office Opening
Also Read:
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Earns $104 Million Box Office Opening

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker 

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol 

Grant Gustin – The Flash 

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy 

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker 

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law 

Erin Moriarty – The Boys 

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel 

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire 

Chucky 

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story  

Evil 

The Walking Dead

Wednesday 

What We Do in the Shadows 

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire 

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows 

Mike Colter – Evil 

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows 

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire 

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Top Cinema Audio Society Nominees
Also Read:
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Top Cinema Audio Society Nominees

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher 

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil 

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story  

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor 

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 

Stranger Things 

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth 

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor 

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 

Adam Scott – Severance 

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon 

Patricia Arquette – Severance 

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi 

Fiona Shaw – Andor 

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky 

‘The White Lotus’ to Switch From Limited Series to Drama Category at the Emmys
Also Read:
‘The White Lotus’ to Switch From Limited Series to Drama Category at the Emmys

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight 

Brad Dourif – Chucky 

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon 

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi 

Antony Starr – The Boys 

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things 

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night 

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

The 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards winners will be revealed via press release on Thursday, March 16.

Oscars 2023: A Complete Guide to the Nominees
Also Read:
Oscars 2023: A Complete Guide to the Nominees