Nancy Lenehan Joins Ellie Kemper, Judy Greer in ‘Drop-Off’ Comedy Pilot at ABC

Nancy Lenehan has joined the cast for ABC’s comedy pilot “Drop-Off,” the network announced Thursday.

The “A League of Their Own” actress will play series regular Marianne, the loving and warm mother of Julia (Ellie Kemper), herself a working mother who struggles to balance parenting with her career. Per the announcement, Marianne is a character who, after seeing the pressure of being a single mom, was more than happy to lend a hand in helping with the care for her grandchildren. But her attitude takes a shift for the selfish as she readies to reclaim her “me time.” Marianne isn’t afraid to embrace her other passions, including an affair with a suitor named Rene.

In addition to starring, Kemper serves as an executive producer for the pilot alongside Michael Showalter, who directs, and Julieanne Smolinski, who is set to write the pilot. Lenehan joins a growing cast list, including Judy Greer, whose casting was announced Wednesday.

The official “Drop-Off” logline is as follows: “Julia is a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday.”

Hailing from Lionsgate and ABC Signature and based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-nominated British format comedy “Motherland,” “Drop-Off” lists Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen as executive producers for Merman Television and Paul Feig and Dan Magnante as executive producers for Feigco Entertainment. Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz also executive produce.

On top of recently appearing in “A League of Their Own,” Lenehan can be seen in HBO’s “Generation,” ABC’s “Bless This Mess” and HBO’s “Veep,” as well as Amazon Prime’s “The Boys” and “Jack Ryan.”

Lenehan is represented by Pakula/King & Associates and Meghan Schumacher Management.