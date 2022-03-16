Sundance Winner ‘Nanny’ Acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video

“Nanny,” the horror film that won the top prize at this year’s Sundance, has been acquired for release by Blumhouse and Prime Video. An individual with knowledge of the sale telling TheWrap the movie was acquired in a competitive situation.

Nikyatu Jusu’s debut film, which she wrote and directed, won the 2022 Sundance Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, making “Nanny” the first horror film to win in the category and making her only the second Black woman director to have their film win the top prize.

Blumhouse and Prime Video formed a partnership in 2019 to release films under the “Welcome to Blumhouse” banner, and “Nanny” will continue that collaboration.

“Nanny” stars Anna Diop (“Us”) as a Senegalese immigrant nanny, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, who is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her American Dream. Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector and Rose Decker also star. Rina Yang, a cinematographer on “Euphoria,” is also behind the camera as the DP for her first narrative feature.

“Nanny” was acquired from Topic Studios, Stay Gold Features and LinLay Productions. Producers for the film include Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and executive producers Maria Zuckerman (Spencer) of Topic Studios, and Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano of LinLay Productions (Riotsville, U.S.A).

“Nanny” is also executive produced by Nikyatu Jusu; Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios; Rebecca Cammarata for Stay Gold Features; and Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television. Other executive producers include Jusu, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios, Rebecca Cammarata for Stay Gold Features and Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

Ahead of the “Nanny” acquisition but after the film won at Sundance, Jusu set up her next feature film with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal, another untitled horror film that she’s writing with Fredrica Bailey. Her short film “Suicide by Sunlight” was also nominated for a 2019 Sundance Grand Jury Short Film award.

“We’re proud to have writer/director Nikyatu Jusu’s ‘Nanny’ as part of our slate for Amazon. It’s a gem of a horror film that combines impressive filmmaking and powerful storytelling, and is worthy of the Grand Jury Prize it was awarded at Sundance,” Jason Blum, founder and CEO, Blumhouse, said in a statement.

“With ‘Nanny,’ Nikaytu Jusu has crafted a film that is as haunting as it is powerful,” Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said. “From the exceptional performances to its strong visual language, we can’t wait to share ‘Nanny’ with our global audience and to continue our longstanding collaboration with Blumhouse.”

“Knowing my first feature, ‘Nanny,’ is now among a roster of provocative and iconic work at Amazon is rewarding. Coupled with Blumhouse’s recognizability in the world of genre, horror specifically, I’m excited to be in the warm embrace of a team at the intersection of bold content and indie filmmaking sensibilities. My hope is that this acquisition stands as a testament to their continued bravery in ushering in unique voices,” Jusu added.

“Nikyatu is an immensely talented and visionary director whose haunting, unforgettable film mesmerized audiences at Sundance. We couldn’t imagine better partners to now share ‘Nanny’ with the world than the exceptional teams at Blumhouse and Amazon,” Maria Zuckerman of Topic Studios and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features said in a joint statement.

“Nikyatu is a singular filmmaker, and supporting her on her debut feature has been rewarding. From building a truly multicultural team behind the camera, to linking arms with Blumhouse and Amazon, it’s been amazing,” Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano of LinLay Productions, and Nikkia Moulterie, all said jointly.

Jusu is represented by M88, CAA, and Granderson Des Rochers. The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance.