‘Napoleon’ Gets Digital Release Date

Ridley Scott’s historical drama “Napoleon” will be available to rent or own on Digital starting Jan. 9 — so, tomorrow — Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures announced on Monday.

This PVOD release precedes the streaming release of the film on Apple TV+, which has not yet been announced.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the big-budget film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the legendary French leader Napoleon Bonaparte. It provides an intimate look at Napoleon’s rise from his modest origins to emperor and military genius who conquered much of Europe.

“Napoleon” debuted in theaters last fall from Apple Studios, Sony Pictures and Scott Free Productions. Vanessa Kirby co-stars as Napoleon’s wife Josephine. Now the historical epic will be available for home viewing through premium VOD services and electronic sell-through platforms.

Since its theatrical release, “Napoleon” has earned strong reviews and several awards season nominations, including nods for its lavish costume design and technical achievements like makeup, visual effects and sound design. The film has grossed $213.4 million worldwide at the box office.

In her review of the film, TheWrap’s Thelma Adams wrote: “Let’s shift to what really interests Scott. War. The battles. He excels in his signature smoke-filled battlegrounds where men are men and horses are often shredded by cannonballs. This is where the heart of the adventure can be found, one battle following the next. (Cue the supertitles.) Kill. Victory. Napoleon looking intent over his massive troops, his face a neoclassical mask in that style of the painter David.”

The film marks another historical drama for director Ridley Scott, who previously made other memorable period films like “Gladiator” and “Kingdom of Heaven.”

An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is directed and produced by Scott, and produced by Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.