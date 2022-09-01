Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer are teaming up to star in “The Wasp,” a psychological thriller based on Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s play of the same name.

“Moonlight” Oscar nominee Harris and “Game of Thrones” actor Dormer will play Heather and Carla, who meet up for tea after not having spoken in several years. Heather presents a shocking proposition that will change their lives forever.

Guillem Morales (“Inside No. 9”) will direct, with Malcolm writing the screenplay for producer XYZ Films.

Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray will produce for XYZ Films. James Harris and Leonora Darby of Tea Shop Productions, Sean Sorensen of Royal Viking Entertainment, and Matthew B. Schmidt of Paradise City Films will also produce. XYZ is financing in association with IPR.VC, and will handle worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

Production is slated to begin in the UK in November.

Harris played Eve Moneypenny in last year’s “No Time to Die,” after previously appearing in Bond franchise films “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” She recently featured in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Swan Song” opposite her “Moonlight” co-star Mahershala Ali. Other notable roles include Tia Dalma in two “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, Winnie Madikizela in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” and Angela Rivera in “Southpaw.”

Dormer portrayed Margaery Tyrell on “Game of Thrones” and featured in two of the “Hunger Games” films. She also held recurring roles in the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and “Elementary,” and starred as Anne Boleyn in “The Tudors.” In 2018, she starred in, co-wrote and produced the film “In Darkness.” Dormer will next lead the biopic “Audrey’s Children” as children’s oncologist Audrey Evans.

Malcolm previously wrote plays “Emilia,” which transferred to London’s West End, and “Belongings,” among others. She will make her TV series writing debut with “Damage,” starring Richard Armitage.

Dormer is represented by UTA, the UK’s United Agents, 111 Media and attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Morales is repped by United Agents and Exile Entertainment. Malcolm is repped by the UK’s David Higham Associates.