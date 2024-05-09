Animal Pictures, the production company helmed by Natasha Lyonne, has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Sister, marking the independent, global entertainment group’s first U.S. talent deal under global CEO Cindy Holland.

The deal will provide Lyonne backing to develop and produce Animal Pictures’ upcoming slate. Under the terms of the deal, Sister will “support the expansion of Lyonne’s Animal Pictures, grow the executive team, and together produce films and series across all genres and platforms within Sister’s portfolio of media companies.”

Lyonne recently starred in Rian Johnson’s mystery series “Poker Face,” which was produced by Animal Pictures, and recently wrapped production on Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun,” starring alongside Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega. Sister’s upcoming projects include Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Eric” for Netflix, as well as “Kaos,” also for Netflix.

“I am profoundly excited to dive in on our new Animal slate with the extraordinary team at Sister,” said Lyonne in an official statement. “Joining forces with this brilliant, seasoned and radical brain trust, led by CEO Cindy Holland, is deeply inspiring and motivating. Our industry sits at crucial crossroads; now is the time to come together as artists, to innovate and build the future we want to see. Over many decades in this industry, I’ve witnessed that truly distinct voices penetrate the zeitgeist more reliably than group think. It’s a gift to embark on a fresh leg of this lifetime journey with Sister and to collaborate with some of our generation’s most important voices and talents. To quote ‘my mentor, Joe Gideon, “It’s showtime, folks.’”

“Natasha Lyonne is a singular talent in our industry; a quadruple threat as an actor, writer, director, producer and a proven hitmaker who creates unforgettable characters and worlds,” said Sister Global CEO Cindy Holland. “She is a beloved and deeply respected leader who is always pushing the boundaries of entertainment and we are thrilled to welcome her to Sister.”

Animal Pictures used to be run by Lyonne and Maya Rudolph, but Rudolph split from the company last year, later saying that it was an exhausting endeavor and that she would be prioritizing “quality over quantity.”