How NBC News’ ‘Stay Tuned’ Cracked the Code to Getting Young People Into News

by | July 19, 2021 @ 4:20 PM

The Snapchat show celebrates four years Monday, but is really celebrating 1 million daily viewers

Are the keys to appealing to young, would-be news consumers telling them stories about people their age and covering topics that appeal just to them? NBC News’ “Stay Tuned,” the Snapchat Discover show that celebrated its fourth anniversary Monday, bets that it is: A scroll through recent episodes reveals coverage of a suspected poisoning at a music festival, the appeal of Y2K fashion for people too young to remember the 2000s and “cannabis-related degrees” — which are branded “the hot new thing.”

After producing 2,500 episodes — more than any other show on the Discover platform — “Stay Tuned” has emerged as one of the most-watched news shows on Snapchat with 10.5 million subscribers. All told, nearly 1 million viewers watch each twice-daily episode, on average, and 91% are under the age of 35.

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

