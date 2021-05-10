NBC Pulls Out of Airing 2022 Golden Globes

NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes awards, the network said on Monday.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the company said in a statement. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the company continued.

That statement includes the entire NBCUniversal family of platforms, like streaming service Peacock and cable TV.

Netflix and Amazon cut ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last week. WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., jumped aboard the boycott on Monday.

Time’s Up and GLAAD both have stated that the HFPA’s plan for reform does not go far enough.

On Thursday, it was announced that a majority of HFPA’s 86 members voted for an overhaul of the organization that is to include steps toward inclusion. HFPA has been under fire in recent weeks following a Los Angeles Times story that called out the organization for having no Black members, along with other institutional and structural problems.

Despite the giant declines felt by most awards shows this season, the Golden Globes deliver a large audience to NBC.