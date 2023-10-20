NBC has given the greenlight on a series order for a new medical drama from Greg Berlanti.

“Dr. Wolf,” which was inspired by neurologist Oliver Sacks’ books “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” and “An Anthropologist on Mars,” stars Zachary Quinto as “revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist Oliver Wolf and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health,” according to the official logline.

The series order comes months after a pilot for “Dr. Wolf” was ordered in January. The cast is rounded out by Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II and Teddy Sears.

Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions produces the series for NBC, alongside Fabel Entertainment and the Imaginarium in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Lee Toland Krieger serves as director on the series, with Michael Grassi writing. Both Krieger and Grassi serve as executive producers for the series alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, DeMane Davis, Leigh London Redman, who EPs for Berlanti Productions, Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate, who EPs for Fabel, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant, who executive produces for the Imaginarium.

The commitment marks one of the first series orders NBC has placed since the resolution of the writers’ strike in late September, which, alongside the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, has paused virtually all productions from struck studios. Amid the current work stoppage, it’s unknown when filming on “Dr. Wolf” might pick up, and when it could be turned around for its NBC premiere.

Another series from Berlanti Productions, “Found,” made its debut this fall after it was picked up to series in July 2022.