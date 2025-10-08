NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterprises Promotes Joaquin Duro to EVP of Sports, Head of Streaming

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterprises has promoted Joaquin Duro to executive vice president of sports and head of streaming.

In addition to running Telemundo Deportes, Duro will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of the strategy, development and monetization of the company’s overall streaming business, which includes YouTube, FAST, Peacock and Telemundo’s own app. He will work closely with Telemundo’s content units as well as NBCUniversal’s streaming and Peacock leadership to develop and execute the company’s streaming business strategy across studios, entertainment, news and sports.

Duro succeeds Romina Rosado, who recently decided to transition into pursuing other opportunities. Duro will continue to report to NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman Luis Fernández.

“Sports and streaming are two major priorities for Telemundo’s future growth,” Fernández said in a Wednesday statement. “This appointment is a natural transition for Joaquin given his extensive experience leading streaming and digital businesses targeting the full spectrum of Latino audiences. This strategic move aligns with our company’s growth objectives and positions us to capitalize on emerging market opportunities in the streaming industry.”

Duro has led Telemundo Deportes since September 2024, overseeing sports production, programming, acquisitions, operations and multiplatform content.

In this role, he is responsible for the management and execution of major Spanish-language event coverage, including FIFA World Cup properties, the Olympic Games, NFL Sunday Night Football, U.S. Soccer Federation matches, Premier League and Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara, working closely with NBC Sports and Peacock.

Under his leadership, Telemundo Deportes reorganized its sports division, brought in new talent in front of and behind the cameras, and oversaw the launch of Telemundo’s late-night sports entertainment show “El Pelotazo” and the 24/7 sports streaming channel “Telemundo Deportes Ahora.”

He is also responsible for leading Telemundo’s exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the NBA starting in November, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LX in February of next year, and the largest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup ’26, coming back to the U.S., Mexico and Canada next summer.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead two key growth engines at Telemundo,” Duro said in a statement. “Latinos are super streamers and love live content, especially sports. With NBCUniversal’s support, our incredible content pipeline — including the largest sporting event in the world — and our great team of professionals at Telemundo, we are extraordinarily well positioned to serve our audience with the best world-class sports content in Spanish, while growing our multiplatform streaming business across entertainment, news and sports.”

Prior to his role as head of sports, Duro was senior vice president of AVOD Streaming and Digital for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises where he managed all aspects of digital productions, monetization and operations for AVOD streaming content across all owned and operated platforms, including the Telemundo App and various social media channels.

He oversaw Telemundo’s expansive digital content portfolio, which spanned from creating original AVOD streaming productions to daily syndication of digital content for various show properties and major live events. He also was responsible for monetization efforts across all third-party and owned-and-operated platforms.

Additionally, Duro played a pivotal role in Telemundo’s multiplatform coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar ’22, which delivered record audiences across linear and digital platforms, including the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in U.S. media history, and was a key figure in shaping Telemundo’s digital strategy for major events including the Olympic games, U.S. presidential elections, NFL Super Bowls and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Before joining Telemundo, Duro held leadership roles at Univision Communications Inc. where he spearheaded the production and broadcast of events, including the network’s sports strategy.