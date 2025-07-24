‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Flirt a Bunch, Get Framed for International Cyber Attack in Comic-Con Trailer for Paramount+ Spinoff

“NCIS” fan-favorites Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David are back for a giant international mission, so get ready for plenty of flirting and crime-fighting.

The first trailer for Paramount+ spinoff series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” released Thursday during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, finds the former lovers enjoying an idyllic new life in Europe alongside their daughter Tali (Isla Gie). A surprise from the jump is that, despite co-parenting and getting along, the duo is not back together — and they claim it’s not going to happen.

It doesn’t take long for trouble to come knocking, after Tony and Ziva get framed for a cyber attack that puts them at the top of Interpol’s most-wanted list. Now they must race to clear their names in the 10-episode drama that’s equal-parts techno-thriller and romantic comedy. Watch the clip below.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” picks up years after Ziva’s supposed death — which had prompted Tony to leave the NCIS team to raise their daughter — before she was discovered alive and reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

“When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the official logline reads.

Play video

In addition to de Pablo and Weatherly, “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden and James D’Arcy.

“We’re beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva’s next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come,” de Pablo and Weatherly said in a joint statement. “Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire … and self-driving murder cars (don’t worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won’t want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!“

De Pablo and Weatherly also serve as EPs alongside showrunner John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas. “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” premieres Sept. 4 on Paramount+.