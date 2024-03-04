‘NCIS’ Young Gibbs Spin-Off Casts Austin Stowell

“NCIS: Origins” has found its young Gibbs.

Austin Stowell has been cast as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the new “NCIS” prequel series, CBS announced Monday. “NCIS: Origins” will follow Stowell’s Gibbs as he starts his career in 1991, years before the events of “NCIS.”

Gibbs will start out as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, according to the official logline.

Best known for his roles in “Whiplash,” “Bridge of Spies” and for alongside Emma Stone in “Battle of the Sexes,” Stowell can also be seen in TV series “A Friend of the Family,” “The Hating Game,” “Breathe,” “Catch 22,” Steven Spielberg’s series “Amazing Stories” and “Public Morals.”

Stowell’s casting comes two months after “NCIS: Origins” was given a straight to series order by CBS in early January, and is slated for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

The new series will be narrated by “NCIS” star Mark Harmon, and Harmon will executive produce the new series with his son, Sean Harmon, who has also portrayed a young Gibbs. The father and son duo will EP the new series alongside David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, who are set to serve as co-showrunners. and will co-write the premiere episode.

The “NCIS” franchise has continued to expand its reach, with Paramount+ recently ordering a new spin-off series centered on franchise favorites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo. Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are set to reprise their roles as Ziva, Tony and their daughter, Tali, “go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” according to the official logline.

“NCIS: Sydney,” which premiered on CBS this fall, also became the franchise’s international spin-off.

