Neon Taps Alison Cohen as General Counsel and President of Business & Legal Affairs

Neon has hired Alison Cohen as its new general counsel and president of business and legal affairs, the studio announced on Tuesday. The industry veteran joins the studio behind “Anora” and “Parasite” from FilmNation, where she managed the business and legal affairs of all of the company’s divisions, including television, film, podcasting and live theater and was responsible for all of the company’s joint ventures and credit facility.

In her new role at Neon, Cohen will oversee the business affairs for the company’s activities in development, production, finance, acquisitions, and distribution, and act as point counsel for the company’s burgeoning merchandising, digital distribution, and music endeavors. She will also work closely with CEO Tom Quinn and CFO Ryan Frisia on all of the company’s strategic initiatives and corporate matters as the company continues to expand at a rapid pace.

The hiring comes in the wake of TheWrap’s exclusive reporting on Neon’s plot to potentially sell in the wake of its arthouse success with Best Picture winner “Anora” and horror hits like “Longlegs,” as insiders told TheWrap that recent deals to sell the studio haven’t taken hold.

Cohen was an executive producer on “Anora,” and Neon and FilmNation remains close collaborators — the two teamed on the upcoming “The Life of Chuck.”

In Cannes, Neon will also premiere Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” Raoul Peck’s “Orwell: 2+2=5” and Michael Angelo Covino’s “Splitsville.”