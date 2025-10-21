Neon and Waypoint Sign Multi-Picture Slate Financing Deal

Neon and Waypoint Entertainment have expanded their partnership with a deal that will encompass a broader investment relationship across multiple Neon releases, the companies announced on Tuesday.

In addition to “Splitsville” which was released on Sept. 5 – the films include “Arco,” “No Other Choice,” “Sentimental Value,” “Sirât” and “The Secret Agent,” with Waypoint Entertainment’s genre label Cweature Features coming on board for “Keeper” and “Shelby Oaks.”

As part of Neon and Waypoint’s existing partnership, which came after a successful collaboration on Tilman Singer’s “Cuckoo,” starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, the two have collaborated on a number of films including Osgood Perkins’ “Longlegs;” the upcoming and highly anticipated Boots Riley feature “I Love Boosters” starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, Demi Moore, and Eiza González; and Damian McCarthy’s “Hokum,” starring Andrew Scott, which Cweature Features recently came on board to co-produce.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Quinn and Ryan Friscia on behalf of Neon and Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum for Waypoint.

Heading into awards season, so far five Neon films have been presented by countries as official selections for the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Four of these titles — “The Secret Agent” for Brazil, releasing Nov. 26; “Sirât” for Spain; “Sentimental Value” for Norway, releasing Nov. 7; and “No Other Choice” for South Korea, releasing Dec. 25 — are part of the newly expanded Waypoint partnership.

They join “It Was Just An Accident” (France), which was released Oct. 15, which also captured the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year.

