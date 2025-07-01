Neon to Distribute Thriller ‘A Place in Hell’ Starring Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott

Neon will distribute the next film from “Fair Play” filmmaker Chloe Domont, a thriller called “A Place in Hell” starring Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott. The movie, which hails from MRC and T-Street, tells the story of two women at a high-profile criminal law firm.

Neon will release the film theatrically in the U.S. with Republic Pictures handling International distribution, although a release date has not yet been set. The film recently wrapped production in New Jersey.

Neon is co-financing “A Place in Hell” with MRC and Republic Pictures, with T-Street producing. The deal was negotiated by Alison Cohen, Emily Thomas, and Jeff Deutchman for Neon, and Peter McPartlin for Republic Pictures.

Domont is coming off her first film, the erotic thriller “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, which Netflix acquired out of Sundance. MRC and T-Street produced that feature as well.

Neon is coming off a banner first half of 2025 that included winning the Best Picture Oscar for “Anora” and its sixth consecutive Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival for Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident.” The studio is also behind Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Julia Ducournau’s “Alpha.”