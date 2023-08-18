Netflix is providing subscribers of its DVD-by-mail service with as many as 10 bonus discs from their queues before retiring the red envelopes permanently.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season,” the streamer wrote in an email to subscribers, shared on Reddit. “We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day.”

The email added: “Let’s have some fun for our finale!”

Subscribers have to enroll in the promotion by the end of August, though choosing to participate doesn’t seem to ensure receiving additional discs — the last shipment will be sent Sept. 29.

Also, all of those discs still apparently have to be returned a month later, by Oct. 27.

Back in April, Netflix announced it was shuttering its disc business after 25 years.

“After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a memo. “Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the business continues to shrink, that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.”

Established in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix originated as a DVD-by-mail service. As Netflix grew into its immensely popular streaming service, enhancing its collection of titles and introducing original content, it continued to operate through DVD.com until now.