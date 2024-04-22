Netflix is going back to Annecy.

The streaming giant will return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France, this June. Netflix will be previewing a wide array of content at the festival, from new animated features like “Ultraman: Rising,” a new version of the Japanese character who first debuted in 1966, and “That Christmas,” an animated feature from Richard Curtis; plus television series like Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Twilight of the Gods,” and returning series like “Arcane” and “Big Mouth.” Additionally, the studio will be showcasing projects like Aardman Animation’s untitled new “Wallace and Gromit” film, Skydance’s “Spellbound” and “The Twits,” an animated feature based on the Roald Dahl story, from “Ralph Breaks the Internet” director Phil Johnston.

The Next on Netflix Animation: From Twilight of the Gods to Wallace & Gromit panel, will take place on June 12 and “feature the award-winning Aardman team, directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, offering a sneak peek at the highly anticipated untitled Wallace & Gromit film, and fan-favorite director, Zack Snyder, and executive producer, Deborah Snyder along with Xilam Animation Director Slimane Aniss unveiling clips from the adult animated series, ‘Twilight of the Gods.’ Audiences will also be treated to material from ‘The Twits’ and Skydance Animation’s ‘Spellbound.’”

Also taking place on June 12 is the world premiere of “Ultraman: Rising.”

There will be work-in-progress sessions “exploring the various stages of production,” including one devoted to “That Christmas” and featuring “Love Actually” writer Richard Curtis, animation veteran and director Simon Otto, Nicole Hearon (producer) and Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn (production designer) discussing on Tuesday, June 11.

Making Of Sessions on Thursday, June 13, will go behind the scenes of the final creative processes of “Ultraman: Rising,” with Shannon Tindle (director), John Aoshima (co-director), Sunmin Inn (art director), Hayden Jones (VFX supervisor), Scot Stafford (composer) and “Big Mouth” as Nick Kroll (co-creator, EP, voice cast), Andrew Goldberg (co-creator, EP), Jennifer Flackett (co-creator, EP) and Mark Levin (co-creator, EP) celebrate the final series of this comedic hit.

The session devoted to “Arcane” will be on Wednesday, June 14, and will feature Showrunner Christian Linke (Riot), Scriptwriter Amanda Overton (Riot), Senior Concept Artist Arnaud Baudry (Riot), Director Bart Maunoury (Fortiche), and Producer Christine Ponzevera (Fortiche).

A Wallace & Gromit Exhibition featuring some of the puppets from Aardman’s new film will take center stage and celebrate these beloved stop-motion characters. Netflix has also provided the official synopsis for the new movie, which reads: “Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a smart gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own…As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

In addition, “Blue Eye Samurai” and “Pokemon Concierge” will be in official competition.