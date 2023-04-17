Beef-Ali-Wong

Ali Wong stars as Amy alongside Ashley Park, who plays Naomi, in Netflix's "Beef" (Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Rages Through the Top Streaming Ranks | Charts

by | April 17, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ takes No. 1 again, while the Ali Wong and Steven Yeun comedy occupies three spots

New to the charts and landing at No. 3 in the latest Wrap Report is Netflix’s new comedy-drama “Beef,” which more than one million U.S. households watched during its first four days of streaming. Millennials and Gen Z audiences helped drive viewer interest, overindexing by the largest margin of any age group based on viewership of the premiere. The subsequent two episodes of the miniseries followed suit at No. 4 and No. 7 on the charts, with the premiere episode driving audiences to continue watching.

Featuring a predominantly Asian-American cast, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in leading roles, “Beef” generated strong viewership with Asian households overindexing by double digits (13%) compared to the national average for the week of April 5-11. Supporting actors Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, David Choe, Patti Yasutake and “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park also contributed to the diverse “Beef” cast with Asian representation. 

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

