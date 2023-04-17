“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ takes No. 1 again, while the Ali Wong and Steven Yeun comedy occupies three spots

Featuring a predominantly Asian-American cast, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in leading roles, “Beef” generated strong viewership with Asian households overindexing by double digits (13%) compared to the national average for the week of April 5-11. Supporting actors Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, David Choe, Patti Yasutake and “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park also contributed to the diverse “Beef” cast with Asian representation.

New to the charts and landing at No. 3 in the latest Wrap Report is Netflix’s new comedy-drama “Beef,” which more than one million U.S. households watched during its first four days of streaming. Millennials and Gen Z audiences helped drive viewer interest, overindexing by the largest margin of any age group based on viewership of the premiere. The subsequent two episodes of the miniseries followed suit at No. 4 and No. 7 on the charts, with the premiere episode driving audiences to continue watching.

Top streaming shows, April 5-11, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

At the top of the chart, the Force remained strong with “The Mandalorian” through the sixth episode of the third season. Mando and company sailed past a sea of diverse programming on Netflix and Apple TV+ to reclaim the top spot in the week in household viewership. Week after week the Star Wars franchise has earned a place among the top five streamed programs since its launch, claiming the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks.

The return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to Netflix in their much-hyped sequel “Murder Mystery 2” dropped down a notch to second place after debuting atop the charts last week. The action-comedy adventure demonstrated relative staying power after its release on March 31. Results from Samba TV’s recent survey with the Harris Poll show that action is the most popular movie genre, with 22% of U.S. adults reporting they watch it most often, followed by comedy (18%). The combination of star power and an action-comedy film shows Netflix continues to have the pulse of its audience.

Episode 4 of “Ted Lasso” delivered for Apple TV+ as the feel-good show scored the No. 5 spot on the charts. The show had failed to rank in the leaderboard for weeks following its season premiere.

Coming in at No. 6, “Chupa,” the new fantasy film from Netflix, continues to highlight the strength of Netflix’s international content bench as well as its ability to identify and drive strong viewership for family-oriented programming. The movie follows the story of a boy who visits his family in Mexico and befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch.

The competition for kid-friendly programming is increasing with more than two thirds of U.S. parents who stream reporting that they are subscribing to streaming services just for their kids to have programming to watch. In Netflix’s case, the success of investments like “Chupa” has helped the streamer to take a sizable 40% of streaming parents who subscribe to services for kids programming.

Rounding out the Top 10, Netflix’s “The Night Agent” is bucking the historical trend with a strong multiweek streak atop the charts since its March 23 premiere, with the first three episodes maintaining spots No. 8 through 10. Typically, most programs capture three-quarters of their 50-day audience within the first 14 days, indicating that 75% of viewers interested in watching top shows do so within the first two weeks of their release. A strong third-week performance for “Night Agent” highlights why the program has already been renewed for a second season as Episodes 2, 3 and 4 continue to find new audiences more than three weeks after launch. The last premiere to show this level of resilience for Netflix was 2022’s “Wednesday” which eventually went on to become the No. 1 premiere of 2022. “The Night Agent” appears to be well-positioned to become one of the top shows of 2023.

Top linear shows, April 5-11, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On broadcast TV, an oldie but a goodie took the top spot. “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” dominated the linear charts for the April 5-11 period with a musical special that aired Easter Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (and on-demand streaming on Paramount+). Iconic Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston headlined the two-hour special alongside a star-studded lineup of contemporary musicians who performed many of their greatest hits. Appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos helped propel the program to No. 1.

Reality singing competitions comprised the majority of the top five linear shows for the week. On NBC’s “The Voice,” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan all took the stage. Meanwhile, ABC’s “American Idol” narrowed the contestants down to the top 24.

All three of NBC’s beloved One Chicago franchise shows, “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” swept the linear rankings. Two out of the three FBI shows airing on CBS, including “FBI” and “FBI: International,” captured spots for the week.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Follow him on Twitter at @DallasLawrence. For more from Samba TV, click here.