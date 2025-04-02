Netflix Hits Its Stride With Feel-Good Comedies That Finally Lighten Up the Lineup

Netflix spent its first decade as a TV producer establishing itself as something different from what was on linear networks and cable. The service gained acclaim with prestige, star-studded shows like “House of Cards” and “The Crown,” and when it came to comedy, even the streamer’s “lighter fare,” like “Orange Is the New Black,” had an air of prestige — hourlong, unfiltered and wildly emotional.

Now, having asserted its dominance in not just the streaming space but TV as a whole, Netflix is finally hitting its stride with something else entirely: feel-good comedies.

“Nobody Wants This,” “A Man on the Inside” and “Running Point” mark a trio of comedy hits for the streamer that marry what subscribers expect — big stars, high production value — with a feel-good vibe that made linear comedies like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” such beloved hits, both on TV and as licensed titles on streamers like Netflix.