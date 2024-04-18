Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Docuseries Lands at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a new docuseries centered on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series, titled “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” will follow the squad through the 2023-24 season from start to finish, kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. The show is set to premiere this summer.

The seven-episode series will center on the iconic franchise as the team “opens their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches,” according to the official logline. The show will spotlight athletes feeling the pressure while making their dreams come true, all under the watch of longtime cheer director Kelli Finglass.

“We’re thrilled to see the results of a season spent with Greg Whiteley and a remarkable crew following every step of the way. The storytelling through this open access will captivate viewers episode after episode, and Netflix’s global stage is the perfect platform to showcase it,” Dallas Cowboys EVP and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders president Charlotte Jones said in a statement. “We went into this understanding that the opportunity to transparently share the journey of our season, and the emotions, challenges and joy experienced along the way, is exactly what our fans and viewers would want. It’s also part of the reason that, for decades, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have earned their place as being ‘often imitated, but never equaled.’”

“Last Chance U” and “Cheer” EP Greg Whiteley is set to direct the series, which hails from One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Campfire Studios. Executive producers for the series include Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz of One Potato Productions, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios.

“The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” Whiteley said. “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”