Stranger Things

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Global Demand Share for Netflix Original Series Hits New Low Amid Growing Competition | Charts

by | January 30, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

The streaming giant is having trouble juicing demand, even with hit originals like “Stranger Things,” and it remains dependent on licensed content

As Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings last week, it shocked the industry by also announcing that Reed Hastings, the long time head of the company and architect of its transition from a DVD-by-mail service to global streaming leader, would step down as CEO. His shift, though, is just an outward sign of the significant inflection point the company finds itself at, as shown by numbers that reflect changing consumer behavior as the streaming industry matures.

Netflix hit a new low in terms of the global share of demand for its original series in the fourth quarter, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. In the final quarter of 2022, Netflix originals accounted for 39.6% of demand for streaming original series globally. This was the streamer’s first time falling below a 40% share globally and reflects how new entrants have cut into its dominant market share. 

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

