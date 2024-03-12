Netflix Taps HBO’s Nora Skinner as VP of Drama Series

Netflix has tapped Nora Skinner as the streamer’s new VP of drama series, TheWrap has learned.

Skinner will leave her post as SVP of drama series at HBO after eight and a half years as she joins Netflix’s drama series team as vice president. Joining the team in May, Skinner will be based in Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters and is set to report to Jinny Howe, Netflix’s current VP of drama series.

The new appointment comes just over a month after Howe was promoted in January, which expanded her role to oversee the entirety of streamer’s TV drama slate, including spectacle and events, current series and series originating from overall deals under her purview. As Howe expands her oversight, Skinner will focus on leading development for prestige dramas, drawing from her time at HBO working on “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “Mare Of Easttown” and “Watchmen.”

“Nora’s stellar reputation and track record speak for themselves,” Netflix VP of drama series Jinny Howe said in a statement. “She has impeccable taste and her ability to partner with artists to deliver exquisite prestige dramas is bar none. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to working together on our next generation of groundbreaking and iconic series.”

During her time as SVP of drama series at HBO, Skinner served as the creative executive on the upcoming untitled Brad Inglesby series, “The Sympathizer,” “The Regime,” “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “Mare Of Easttown,” “Watchmen,” “Scenes From A Marriage,” “The Outsider,” “The Third Day” and “Our Boys,” among others.

Prior to her time at HBO, the creative executive was the EVP of production and development at production company and financing company Indian Paintbrush, where she executive produced feature film “Me & Earl & The Dying Girl.” She also served as an EP on films like “The Social Network,” ”The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and ”Moneyball” as SVP of development at Scott Rudin Productions. Skinner has also worked on the Tribeca Film Festival and served as the Director of Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Theatrical Productions.

“It has been the privilege of my career to work with Casey and Frannie, the brilliant team at HBO, and the remarkable artists who have inspired me endlessly over the past eight and half years,” Skinner said. “Now, as I embark on this new chapter, I’m thrilled to join forces with the phenomenal team at Netflix, led by Bela, Peter and Jinny. I’ve long admired their outstanding programming, and their commitment to and support of creators. The prospect of working with such a dynamic, innovative group promises to be the adventure of a lifetime. I’m eager to continue pushing creative boundaries and creating groundbreaking content at Netflix, a global leader and cultural mainstay.”

