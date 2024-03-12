Over 15,000 Roku Accounts Compromised in Data Breach

Roku has been hit by a data breach that comprised over 15,000 accounts, according to disclosures the streaming device maker made to the state attorney generals of Maine and California.

“Roku’s security team recently detected suspicious activity that indicated a limited number of Roku accounts were accessed by unauthorized actors using login credentials obtained from third-party sources (e.g., through data breaches of third-party services that are not related to Roku),” a Roku spokesperson told TheWrap. “In response, we took immediate steps to secure these accounts and are notifying affected customers. Roku is committed to maintaining our customers’ privacy and security, and we take this incident very seriously.”

The filings note that 15,363 accounts were compromised between December 28, 2023 and February 21, 2024. The accounts constitute a “very small percentage” of Roku’s users, the company said.

According to a notification letter sent to impacted customers, once hackers obtained access to the impacted accounts, they changed the login information and in a limited number of cases, attempted to purchase streaming subscriptions.

In response, Roku secured the accounts from further unauthorized access by requiring the registered account holder to reset their password and took steps to cancel and refund any unauthorized subscriptions or charges.

The letter emphasized that while the sign-in email addresses and passwords were compromised, the breach did not give the hackers access to social security numbers, full payment account numbers, dates of birth, or other similar sensitive personal information requiring notification.

News of the breach was first reported by Bleeping Computer, which noted that the hackers sold the stolen accounts for as little as 50 cents per account.

Roku said its team “continues to actively monitor for signs of suspicious activity, to ensure that all customer information and data is kept secure.”

The company encourages its customers to review the subscriptions and devices linked to its account, use a strong unique password for each of its online accounts, to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by monitoring account activity and statements, credit reports, and other online account information for suspicious activity and to report any suspicious

activity to their account provider or other applicable institutions.