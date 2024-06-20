Billie Boullet will star opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Netflix’s upcoming “Man on Fire” series, the streamer announced Thursday.

Boullet, who is best known for starring in “A Small Light,” will play Poe Rayburn, a young woman who is unsatisfied with her life after her family’s move to Brazil. After witnessing a tragic incident changes her perspective on family and life, she quickly learns that her only ally is John Creasy (Abdul-Mateen II), per the official logline.

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, “Man on Fire” centers on Creasy, a “once high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary who is known for surviving even the most desolate of situations.” The book series was also adapted into a 2004 action movie starring Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken and Dakota Fanning.

Boullet is expected to portray the role played by Fanning in the movie version, though under a different character name.

The official synopsis for the new series adds: “Determined to overcome his personal demons, [Creasy] sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”

A relative newcomer to the acting world, Boullet’s credits include starring as Anne Frank in “A Small Light” and appearing as Fenella Feverfew in “The Worst Witch.” She will next star as Willa in the upcoming sci-fi film “World-Breaker” with Luke Evans and Milla Jovovich.

The eight-episode drama series is written, executive produced and showrun by Kyle Killen (“Halo,” “Awake” and “Lone Star”). Abdul-Mateen II also serves as an EP alongside Steven Caple Jr. (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Creed II”), who is set to direct the first two episodes.

Additional EPs include Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency Productions; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook for Chernin Entertainment; Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven; and Stacy Perskie for RedRum, as well as Ed McDonnell and Michael Polaire.