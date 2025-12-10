Netflix to Release 3-Part Docuseries About Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance

Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway will appear in the series from Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin

Natalee and Beth Holloway
Side by side of Natalee and Beth Holloway (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Netflix is diving into one of the most haunting disappearance cases in modern history. The streamer announced on Monday that it will be releasing a three-part series about Natalee Holloway, the teenager who never returned from Aruba after a vacation in 2005.

The docuseries will be directed by Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin.

In May of 2005, Holloway arrived in Aruba alongside 124 graduates of Mountain Brook High School as part of a five-day graduation trip. There were seven chaperones on the trip, which wasn’t officially approved by the high school.

More to come …

