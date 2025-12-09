‘Stranger Things 5’ Beats Diddy Doc as Top Netflix Show With 23.6 Million Views

“Stranger Things” Season 5 held strong in its second week on Netflix with 23.6 million views to top Netflix’s TV list, but the streamer’s much-discussed Diddy docuseries was closely behind the cultural phenomenon.

After debuting to 59.6 million views in its first five days on Netflix — the biggest premiere week for an English language show in the history of the streamer — “Stranger Things” Season 5 tallied up 23.6 million views in its second week and full seven-day interval during the week of Dec. 1.

The buzzy “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” the four-episode docuseries produced by 50 Cent, meanwhile, scored 21.8 million views in its first week on the streamer.

Like last week, the debut of Season 5 boosted all past seasons of “Stranger Things” into the top 10 list, and in fact, views for the first four seasons were up week-over-week to total 26.2 million views, up slightly from last week’s viewership of 25.2 million views. This week, Season 1 came in as the No. 3 most-watched TV show of the week 8.2 million views while Season 2 came in at No. 5 with 6.8 million views, Season 3 came in at No. 6 with 5.9 million views and Season 4 came in at No. 7 with 5.3 million views.

Of course, the show has two more drops for fans to look forward to, with Volume 2 set to premiere Christmas Day and the two-hour series finale dropping on New Year’s Eve.

In between the “Stranger Things” seasons on the TV list was “The Abandons,” which snuck into the No. 4 spot with 7.3 million views, as well as “The Rats: A Witcher Tale,” “The Beast in Me” and “Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special,” which landed in the last few spots on the top 10 list.

On the film side, holiday movies dominated the top of the list, with “My Secret Santa” coming in as the top movie of the week with 18.1 million views, while “Jingle Bell Heist” took the No. 2 spot with 10.4 million views and “Champagne Problems” came in the fourth spot. “KPop Demon Hunters” broke up the party in the No. 3 spot.