Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Memory of a Killer’ Sets 2-Night Premiere Event at Fox

Fox has unveiled its winter 2026 premiere slate with advance premieres for new comedy series “Best Medicine” and a two-night premiere event for Patrick Dempsey’s drama series “Memory of a Killer.”

“Memory of a Killer” will air Sunday, Jan. 25 immediately following the NFC Championship Game. Dempsey’s return to broadcast television will air its second episode Monday Jan. 26 following the Season 2 premiere of “Extracted.” The Dempsey-led thriller series follows a hitman, Angelo Doyle, who leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret.

Returning comedy series “Animal Control,” starring Joel McHale, will have an advance Season 4 premiere Sunday, Dec. 28, following the FOX NFL doubleheader. New episodes of “The Simpsons,” “Krapopolis” and “Bob’s Burgers” will follow. “Animal Control” will return Thursday Jan. 15 for its time-period premiere.

The new Josh Charles-led comedy series “Best Medicine” will air its advance series premiere on Jan. 4, following Fox’s Sunday Night Football programming. The medical comedy will have its regular season premiere Tuesday Jan. 6 followed by the winter premiere of “Doc.”

“Best Medicine” follows Dr. Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got.

The Season 2 premiere of “Going Dutch” will air Thursday Jan. 15 following the time-period premiere of “Animal Control.”

See the full Fox winter 2026 premiere schedule below:

Sunday Dec. 28

“Animal Control” — 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET / Live to All Time Zones (Special Advance Season 4 Premiere)

“The Simpsons” — 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET / Live to All Time Zones (New Episode, Special Time)

“Krapopolis” — 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT (New Episode)

“Bob’s Burgers” — 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT (New Episode)

Sunday, Jan. 4

“Best Medicine” — 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET / Live to All Time Zones (Special Advance Series Premiere)

“Krapopolis” — 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT (New Episode)

“The Simpsons” — 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT (New Episode, Special Time)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

“Best Medicine” — 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT (Series Premiere Episode)

“Doc” — 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT (Winter Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 15

“Hell’s Kitchen” — 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT (New Episode)

“Animal Control” — 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT (Time Period Premiere, All-New Episode)

“Going Dutch” — 9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT (Season 2 Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 25

NFC Championship Game — 6:00-10:00 p.m. ET / Live to All Times Zones

“Memory of a Killer” — 10:00-11:10 p.m. ET / Live to All Time Zones (Series Premiere)

Monday, Jan. 26

“Extracted” — 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT (Season 2 Premiere)

“Memory of a Killer” — 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT (Time Period Premiere, All-New Episode)