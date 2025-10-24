Patrick Dempsey Finds His Next Mark in First Teaser for Fox Drama ‘Memory of a Killer’

Patrick Dempsey finds his next TV mark as a hitman with a dangerous double life in the first teaser for the upcoming Fox drama “Memory of a Killer.”

The clip for the thriller series debuted during the World Series. In the teaser, Angelo Doyle (Dempsey), with his striking blue eyes, stands at the ready with his rifle ready to snipe his opponent while The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” plays in the background.

Dempsey’s character also strikes someone with a baseball bat and hugs what appears to be his daughter in a dramatic moment.

“Memory of a Killer” is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer.” Per Fox, Angelo lives two totally separate lives, one as a fearsome NYC hitman and one as photocopier salesman and father in upstate Cooperstown. His biggest secret though is that he has early onset Alzheimer’s.

Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) will star opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as a hitman Joe; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot and Gina Torres.

“Memory of a Killer” is set to premiere in January on Fox.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Watch the first look here: