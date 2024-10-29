Netflix Hires Nicolle Pangis as New VP of Advertising

Netflix has named Nicolle Pangis as its new VP of advertising, TheWrap has learned.

Pangis, who most recently served as CEO for Ampersand, is set to oversee Netflix’s U.S. and Canada advertising sales and account management team, leveraging her industry relationships and operation background to lead Netflix’s revenue strategy. She will report to Netflix’s president of advertising, Amy Reinhard.

“I am so excited Nicolle is joining Netflix,” Reinhard said in a Tuesday statement. “She has a great reputation within our industry, both for the depth of her relationships with clients and partners, and her data-driven approach to streaming advertising. Together, we’ll continue to build and scale a great ads business for our clients and Netflix.”

After becoming CEO of Ampersand in 2018, Pangis led the company to become one of the most substantial advanced television players in the industry as they brought in 75% of the addressable television market footprint in the U.S. during her tenure.

“I am thrilled to join Netflix and support their mission to entertain the world,” Pangis said. “Given the incredible fandom for their movies and TV shows, Netflix is best positioned to put brands at the center of the cultural zeitgeist. They offer hugely impactful and relevant experiences for clients, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Netflix’s ads memberships grew 34% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter of 2024, and the streamer believes they’re on track to achieve critical scale for advertisers worldwide in 2025.

“It takes time to build new initiatives to the point where they’re significant

given that we already have a fairly large core business. Ads is a great example of how we approach growing these seeds,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said on the earnings call. “It takes a lot of work, but we know the path, and we’re hustling to move down that path as quickly as possible — and you can see some of the benefits that we’re getting.”

Beyond serving as CEO of Ampersand, Pangis previous worked as GroupM’s global COO of the technology, data and services division as well as COO and global chief revenue officer at Xaxis. She also served as the president of 24/7 Media and 24/7 Media Europe.