Netflix is getting into the ready-to-eat popcorn business, with the streamer launching its own line at Walmart stores nationwide.

“A movie night and popcorn go together like a hot dog and a bun, ice cream and sprinkles, or a beach day and a lounge chair,” Netflix said in a statement. “That’s why Netflix and Popcorn Indiana have teamed up to debut Now Popping a new ready-to-eat popcorn line available to snack on now.”

Flavors such as Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle Corn and Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn. Customers can find where to buy Now Popping bags near them by using Popcorn Indiana’s locator.

The latest food-related business venture for Netflix comes after the company partnered with Ben & Jerry’s in 2020 on Netflix & Chilll’d, peanut butter ice cream with sweet-and-salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies, and opened Netflix Bites in 2023, a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles.

The streamer has also previously launched live experiences for “Bridgerton,” “Money Heist,” “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” and Netflix Shop, an online shop for merchandise.

Looking ahead, it plans to launch Netflix House, an “experiential entertainment” venue. The first two locations are set to open in 2025 in King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in former department stores spanning footprints of more than 100,000 square feet. The venues will also include food and drink offerings.

While Netflix has long been adverse to long theatrical windows for its films, the company has helped reopen New York’s Paris Theater, Hollywood’s Egyptian Theater and Pacific Palisades’ Bay Theater.