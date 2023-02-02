Your favorite Netflix singles are back and more chaotic than ever as reality worlds collide in Netflix’s new dating show “Perfect Match,” which “Too Hot To Handle’s” Chase DeMoor likens to “the Hunger Games of dating.”

“Perfect Match,” which drops its first four episodes on Valentine’s Day, is the ultimate Netflix reality crossover show as all-stars from “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and “The Mole” unite to battle it out for the chance to find love, including “Too Hot to Handle” OGs Chloe and Francesca, “Love Is Blind’s” Bartise and Shayne and “The Ultimatum’s” Zay Wilson.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, who also hosts “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum,” the show begins with 10 coupled-up singles who must prove their compatibility or risk getting booted off as new guests fight for a spot in the house by forming new connections.

“Fair warning to all the guys in this house,” Chase cautions in the new trailer. “Don’t watch me, watch your girl.”

Of course, no Netflix reality show would be complete without meaningless yet hilarious challenges — from dumping buckets of water over contestants’ heads if they incorrectly answer a question about their partner to squeezing interestingly-placed water-filled sacs against their perfect match.

This time, however, there’s an added bonus to winning challenges, as winning contestants assume the role of matchmaker and gain control of “the board,” a large control system that dictates which couples get sent on dates.

“Getting control of the board means power,” “The Circle’s” Joey Sasso explained. Not all contestants will use this money for the group’s benefit though, as some might use it to their own benefit to set themselves up with a hot date.

“Will they create better matches?” Nick poses. “Or will they create chaos?” We’re thinking more of the latter.

“Perfect Match” will have a batched release, with the first four episodes releasing Feb. 14, and subsequent new episodes premiering Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe will serve as executive producers while Kinetic Content produces.