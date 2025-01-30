Netflix’s Spy Games: ‘Back in Action’ Fends Off ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 as No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s spy thriller “Back in Action” continues its dominance of the streaming landscape, maintaining its top position for a second consecutive week. After capturing 3.2 million U.S. households during its first weekend streaming, the action-packed film has shown remarkable staying power, demonstrating that audiences aren’t ready to let go of this high-stakes adventure.

Netflix showed its streaming supremacy with an impressive triple threat at the top of the charts, as “The Night Agent” Season 2 and “American Primeval” secured the No. 2 and No. 3 positions respectively.

The Paramount+ release of “Gladiator II” proved its box office success wasn’t a fluke, charging into No.