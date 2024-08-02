MrBeast Amazon Show Accused of Unsafe Filming Conditions, Lack of Food and Medical Care

MrBeast is under fire thanks to a recent report from the New York Times. The upcoming “Beast Games” reality show is not providing adequate food or medical care, according to anonymous reports from over a dozen people who participated in the series. Not only that, but one contestant reported seeing others leaving the arena on stretchers.

A contract for the show, which was reviewed by the Times, included the line, “I understand that such activities may cause me death, illness or serious bodily injury, including, but not limited to exhaustion, dehydration, overexertion, burns and heat stroke.” That’s fairly standard language for reality TV contracts, but the allegations outlined by this expose are anything but routine.

As previously mentioned, some contestants were seen on stretchers, though it is unknown whether they faced any serious medical conditions. There have also been accusations of contestants vomiting, passing out and being taken to the hospital.

A representative for MrBeast told the New York Times that the shoot “was unfortunately complicated by the CrowdStrike incident, extreme weather and other unexpected logistical and communications issues.”

Additionally, contestants went into the competition believing there would be 1,000 people competing for the show’s $5 million prize. In reality, there were 2,000 contestants who were part of filming for the competition in July. According to the article, the plan was for this summer event, which took place in Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, to be filmed for MrBeast’s YouTube channel. A thousand contestants in this competition would then be selected to participate in the upcoming Amazon show, “Beast Games.”

Those who spoke to the New York Times also complained about the food, claiming that they were only fed twice a day and that these meals were sporadic, small and did not account for dietary allergies. A representative for MrBeast disputed the two meals claim to the Times, stating that contestants were fed three meals a day.

Contestants have also claimed that their medications, which they were not allowed to have on their person, were not distributed in a timely manner nor was their clean underwear.

Representatives for Amazon and MrBeast didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The accusations being lodged against “Beast Games” feel similar to those made against another recent reality competition show, “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Contestants of the show, which pitted 456 players against each other for a grand prize of $4.56 million, accused the production of starving and freezing players. Prior to the announcement of “Beast Games,” “Squid Game: The Challenge” promised the biggest jackpot of all time and had hundreds of more players than the average game show. With 2,000 contestants in its first stage and 1,000 contestants planned for the show’s filming for Amazon, MrBeast’s take on the genre promises is more than four times the size of that chaotic production.