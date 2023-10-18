Netflix to Reopen Newly Renovated Egyptian Theatre With David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Wednesday marks the 101st anniversary of the opening of the iconic Egyptian Theatre. To celebrate the occasion, Netflix and the American Cinematheque announced they will reopen the theater on Nov. 9 with a screening of “The Killer” followed by a Q&A with director David Fincher.

The Egyptian Theatre is a classic and esteemed movie palace originally built in 1922 during the silent film era. A fixture in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Egyptian was the site of the first Hollywood movie premiere, of “Robin Hood,” starring Douglas Fairbanks.

The long-awaited grand reopening comes three years after Netflix and the American Cinematheque partnered to restore the Egyptian Theatre. This one-of-a-kind venue is now ready to return as a must-visit landmark for local film lovers and visitors from around the world.

To mark the grand opening, Netflix is set to premiere a documentary short, “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre,” on Nov. 9. Directed by Angus Wall, this film includes interviews with Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and the mastermind behind the theatre’s restoration, architect Peyton Hall.

The upcoming 2023 programming for the theater includes:

November 9

Netflix and The American Cinematheque Present a Special Event Screening of “The Killer” and a Q&A with David Fincher.

Tickets available via exclusive presale for newsletter subscribers starting at 9am PT on Oct. 25. Remaining tickets will be available here at noon PT.

November 10 to November 21

The American Cinematheque Presents: Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023

This annual festival will include classics from the Golden Age of 70mm through the modern-day resurgence of this incredible film format. The lineup at the Egyptian Theatre will be announced on Oct. 24 with tickets available on the American Cinematheque’s website.

November 22 to December 7

Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” in Dolby Atmos

December 5

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” and Other Short Films by Wes Anderson

A big screen spotlight on Anderson’s triumphant “Henry Sugar” and some of his favorite one-reelers from 1995-2021.

Tickets for Netflix events will go on sale beginning Oct. 25. You can sign up for updates and access ticket sales information on the Egyptian Theater here and follow the theater on Instagram, Threads, X and Facebook for additional details.