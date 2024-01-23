You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“American Nightmare” has soared to Netflix’s most-watched TV list in the first week of its release.

The docuseries, which investigates Denise Huskins’ kidnapping that many have called the real life “Gone Girl,” logged 21.4 million views since its Jan. 17 premiere on the streamer — nearly doubling viewership for Harlan Coben’s “Fool Me Once” adaptation, which scored second place on the list with 11.2 million views during its third week on the top 10 TV list.

Limited drama series “Boy Swallows Universe” came next on the English TV list with 4 million views, triumphing over Michelle Yeoh-led action series “The Brothers Sun,” which scored fifth place with 2.7 million views, as well as teen romance “My Life with the Walter Boys,” which spent its seventh week on the list with 2.1 million views.

As Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone” debuted on Netflix in 18 regions, including Brazil, Germany, Iceland and India — not the U.S. — the first season scored 3.7 million views — making it to No. 4 on the TV list — while “Yellowstone” Season 2 came in ninth place on the English TV list with 1.7 million views.

Viewership for “American Nightmare” was blown out of the water by F. Gary Gray’s heist thriller “Lift,” which was the streamer’s most-watched title of the week with 36.7 million views. Led by Kevin Hart, “Lift,” which reached the Top 10 in 93 countries, more than quadrupled views for “The Legend of Tarzan,” which ranked as second most-watched English film of the week with 7.9 million views.

“The Kitchen,” which marked Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut alongside Kibwe Tavares, debuted on the streamer as the third most-watched English film with 5.6 million views. Adam Sandler’s animated film “Leo” spent its ninth week on the list with 3.3 million views.

Fresh off of its Oscar nominations, Spanish survival film “Society of the Snow” was last week’s most-watched non-English film with 13.4 million views. Not only did the Oscar nominee spend its third week in the No. 1 spot on the non-English films list, it also rose to become the No. 4 most-watched non-English of all time with 64.4 million all-time views.

On the non-English TV front, “Money Heist” spin-off “Berlin” continued its reign atop the non-English TV list for the fourth consecutive week, this time scoring 5 million views, outpacing viewership for Polish thriller “Detective Forst,” which scored 4.7 million views, as well as that of Koran drama “My Demon,” which nabbed 2.6 million views.