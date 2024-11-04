Netflix Unscripted Execs Damla Dogan and Todd Hurvitz Exit in Department Reshuffle

Two of Netflix’s top unscripted executives, Damla Dogan and Todd Hurvitz, have exited the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

Dogan, who served as director of unscripted originals, and Hurvitz, who was director for nonfiction series, have both exited Netflix as the streamer shakes up its unscripted strategy, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The news comes less than a year after Jeff Gaspin was named as Netflix’s new vice president of unscripted series in February, taking over from former VP of nonfiction Jenn Levy, who left the streamer in January.

Prior to Netflix, Dogan served as SVP of development and programming at E! Entertainment while Hurvitz, who boarded the streamer in August 2021, worked at production companies including IPC, Brian Graden Media and Truly Original.

Gaspin, who formerly served as chairman of NBC Universal Television Entertainment and built up unscripted programming at NBCUniversal networks VH1, Bravo and NBCU, has emphasized the divisions preference to focus on “bigger formats, telling Deadline, who first reported the news, their preference would be “broadcast-style shows versus the cable style shows.”

While Netflix has maintained its popular favorites like “Love Is Blind” and “Selling Sunset,” and even created new spinoff series including “Love Is Blind: UK” and “Selling The City,” the streamer will unveil a new slate of unscripted TV that embodies Gaspin’s goals.

Among those new series are “Building the Band,” which will bring together 50 singers to craft the perfect band, “Million Dollar Secret,” which will 12 players guessing which one of them is the owner of a million dollar prize, and “Battle Camp,” which will bring together Netflix reality stars to face the ultimate physical and mental competition, per the official logline. Release dates and further information on the new shows have yet to be revealed.